RAB MCNEIL: Vacuum cleaners don’t like me, it’s a fact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: Vacuum cleaners don’t like me, it’s a fact

By Rab McNeil
May 7 2022, 11.33am
Rab shuns vacuum cleaners. He sweeps. Yes he does.
Rab shuns vacuum cleaners. He sweeps. Yes he does.

This revelation about my lifestyle will make you drop your jaw in disbelief.

It doesn’t involve illicit substances, peculiar costumery or any activity that would contravene my stern moral code.

It involves a brush and pan. That’s right. You heard right. I abjure – it is not too strong a word – vacuum cleaners, and sweep my floors with a long-handled broom.

Conspiracy of things

I can see you are upset. “But, in the name of all that is sacred, why?” you wail.

I will tell you why, madam. It’s because vacuum cleaners just don’t work for me. Over the years, I’ve tried all the swanky ones but, after an initial month or so of success, none does the job that it’s paid for: picking up dust, fluff and detritus.

It’s just one of those things. Vacuum cleaners don’t like me. It’s like that with technology.

Sometimes, I have runs of bad luck with objects. Recently, a series of kitchen drawers started going doolally. One after the other, they went agley.

They were picking on me

Light bulbs, too, started going oot in quick succession. Then a series of batteries failed at the same time. It was disgraceful. I felt picked upon.

As to floors, I should explain I don’t have carpets. Indeed, I disapprove of them cordially.

You know I’ve a thing about wood anyway, but a particular reason for my carpet-phobia is that, in my last house, they were infested with moths. Seriously: hundreds of them.

Obviously, not being very regular with housework, I’d let this situation develop. But also I remember its genesis: one moth that used to hover about my computer.

Harold and his moth friends

I called him Harold, taught him to fetch sticks, and so on. But the little swine went away and started breeding, as wildlife is wont to do, and next thing the joint was infested.

All that said, I don’t even have wooden floor surfaces in my house. The living room has something called “engineered” wood, basically fake material with a veneer of real stuff on top.

But all the others are cheap vinyl, which I ought to replace, but can’t till I win the Lottery, which I won’t as I never buy a ticket. Why can’t they just give us the money?

Recently, seeing adverts for swanky new space-age vacuum cleaners, specially designed for hard floors, I must say I was tempted. Brushing by hand, so to say, is harder work.

Am I the last person like this….?

But I declined, knowing that after a couple of months, no matter how much I emptied the bags or container, the machine would decline to pick anything up and I’d be running wheels over the floors to no purpose.

I’m sure some of you must be thinking this cannot be correct. A man cannot be persecuted by vacuum cleaners. But I am.

Possibly, I’m the last person in the free world using a brush and pan, and you picture me stopping for a pinch of snuff and adjusting my top hat.

Powered lawnmowers: they never work for me either. I use hand mowers, though that’s partly from disliking the racket of petrol, electric and nuclear-powered ones.

It’s not as if I’m some sort of Luddite. In the meantime, I have to stop this column here as I’ve run out of ink for my quill.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]