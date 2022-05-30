E-bikes could be the answer to quick and easy Dundee travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
E-bikes could be the answer to quick and easy Dundee travel

May 30 2022, 9.00am
Do you know what one of the fastest – and least expensive – ways of travelling around Dundee is? The answer may surprise you.

You’ll maybe have already spotted Embark Dundee’s e-bikes around the city – at one of over 20 bike stations or being enjoyed by users on a trip.

But what you maybe haven’t seen is how cost effective and efficient using e-bikes in the city can be: e-bikes could be the answer to quick and easy Dundee travel!

A faster and easier way to travel

Embark Dundee’s handy app makes picking up an e-bike quick and easy. Just check that your nearest station has an available bike, then use your phone to unlock it and off you go. And once you are finished, just return it to a docking station to close the trip.

While e-bikes can only go as fast as the speed limit allows, they have the added benefit that they aren’t restricted to the road, so minutes  you can cut through parks or use cycle paths while drivers sit in rush hour queues and you can reach your destination minutes faster.

Sunny Dundee is Scotland’s sunniest city and electric bikes are a great way to travel around and view the city. They make cycling in all conditions easier and more enjoyable, especially using pedal assist to power up the cities numerous hills or into a coastal headwind.

E-bikes at Baxter Park in Dundee
E-bikes at Baxter Park

Cost efficient journeys

If you are just visiting Dundee or not making regular trips to work, university or college, you can hop on a bike and pay as you go. For just £1, you can start a trip (there is also a 6p per mile charge for the first 20 miles of the journey) from any of the bike stations.

And if you make frequent trips around the city, there are subscription options that bring the price down even more!

You can join as a monthly or annual member and those subscriptions mean that the first 20 minutes of any journey will cost just 60p. After 20 minutes, the costs increase but are lower than the costs on the pay as you go option with the aim of rewarding those users who make regular use of the bikes

Here’s a few examples of recent journeys taken by users in Dundee to show how inexpensive and quick it can be:

  • Baxter Park to Millers Wynd, Hawkhill
    Journey time: 14 minutes
    Cost: 60p (yearly subscriber)
  • Active Travel Hub, Waterfront Place to Gray Street, Broughty Ferry
    Journey time: 22 minutes
    Cost: 70p (monthly subscriber)
  • Millers Wynd, Hawkhill to Menzieshill Community Centre
    Journey time: 19 minutes
    Overall cost: £2.14 (pay as you go user).

Special offer for you

Embark Dundee now have a special promotion available for all users!

You just need to enter FREEMONTHLYPASS on the website or the app to get free monthly membership and £5 rider credit to spend on trips!

Bike stations in the community

E-bikes could be the answer to quick and easy Dundee travel: the bike station at Dundee Science Centre
The bike station at Dundee Science Centre

Embark Dundee wants as many people as possible to have access to their e-bikes, which is why they are opening new stations in residential areas. Two of the most recently opened are in Menzieshill and Linlathen, with others planned in the coming months. The e-bike share scheme will have stations in all Dundee neighbourhoods in order to become the best option both for residents and visitors to commute and to enjoy their leisure time.

Other stations are located in Broughty Ferry, at Baxter Park and Dundee University and the Ride On Scotland team – the company appointed by Dundee City Council to run the Embark Dundee initiative – are looking at more user friendly locations to expand the scheme and create a network across the city.

E-bikes in Dundee: a greener way to travel!

With the upcoming Dundee Low Emission Zone, there’s never been a better time to start using green travel. But the costs of owning your own e-bike – from initially buying the bike to maintaining, and storing it – can put a lot of people off.

Through Embark Dundee, users can go green on bikes that are kept clean and in good working condition and available 24/7.

The bike stations are also fast chargers and they won’t allow bikes with less than 20% charge to be used, so you can have confidence you won’t be caught out mid-trip.

Find out more and see a full map of all the city’s bike stations at the Embark Dundee website.

