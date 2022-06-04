Nature Watch: Awed by the magnificence of Fowlsheugh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Nature Watch: Awed by the magnificence of Fowlsheugh

By Keith Broomfield
June 4 2022, 6.30am Updated: June 4 2022, 12.39pm
Fulmar
Fulmar

I adore the magnificent cliffs at Fowlsheugh near Stonehaven, a haven for the wild spirits of the ocean where the sheer cacophony of noise and swirling excitement of the seabirds leaves one awed and exalted in equal measure.

Tens of thousands of guillemots, razorbills, kittiwakes and other seabirds nest here, a pulsating mass of frenetic life.

Every dark bird dot on the cliff ledges represents a unique individual, each one with their own remarkable stories to tell – of survival and long oceanic wanderings, and near brushes with death.

Before my spellbound eyes lay a coming together, a once-a-year opportunity for seabirds to socialise with their own kind, and they were clearly revelling in this joyous reunion.

What does Fowlsheugh mean?

Fowlsheugh means ‘bird cliff’.

Fowlsheugh

It is one of the largest and most spectacular seabird colonies on mainland Britain.

Three kilometres of red sandstone cliffs rise to over 60 metres, with weathering having created crevices and ledges, which are ideal nesting sites for seabirds.

The pink blooms of thrift and red campion sparkle along the clifftops and linnets bound along the edges of encroaching fields.

As ever, on my first arrival at this RSPB reserve, it was hard to decide where to look, such was the abundance of activity from every side.

A constant stream of kittiwakes swooped low over the clifftops and throngs of guillemots and razorbill clung tenaciously to impossibly narrow rock ledges.

Absorbing to watch

Guillemots and razorbills are absorbing to watch, especially in early spring, when they first gather on cliff ledges or on the sea.

They skid along the sea surface and there is much diving and chasing underwater.

They also wheel in the air before swooping down to the sea like fearless daredevils.

Fulmars were incubating eggs on some of the grassier, broader ledges near the clifftops.

Although the fulmar looks like a gull, it is in fact a petrel and is related to the albatross.

Another characteristic of the fulmar is its stiff-winged gliding flight.

Fulmars like nothing better than to wheel in the air currents with hardly a beat of the wings.

Fulmars feed on a variety of oceanic foods ranging from zooplankton to offal and discards from commercial fishing vessels, although such discards are now on the decline due to changes in fisheries management in recent years.

Great wanderers

Fulmars are great wanderers, spreading their wings far and wide in their quest for the ocean’s riches.

Guillemot

As with other seabirds, fulmars face great challenges: climate change impacting upon food availability and the ever-present threat of inadvertently ingesting marine plastic.

Fulmars can live up to 40 years and any impact such environmental factors may have on their numbers could take time to detect.

My impression, however, on this visit was that there were fewer fulmars at Fowlsheugh than a decade ago.

Fowlsheugh and its bustling birdlife is a tangible indicator of the importance of our seas.

It reminds us of the need for eradicating pollution and ensuring the ocean is looked after. The sea is everything in our environment, the driving force that supports so much else.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]