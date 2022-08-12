My day out in Dundee: exploring the city from a new perspective

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My day out in Dundee: exploring the city from a new perspective

In partnership with Xplore Dundee
August 12 2022, 2.21pm Updated: August 12 2022, 2.58pm
Writer Billy Jane boarding open top bus tour.
Writer Billy Jane boarding the Discover Dundee bus tour.

After recently moving to the city, writer Billy Jane gets to know her new home during a day out in Dundee – using an open-top bus tour to get around!

My fiancé, Salvatore and I moved from Aberdeen to Dundee last December. Back then, we thought relocating to a smaller city would, honestly, be boring. We consoled ourselves by thinking, at least we would be less than two hours away from our favourite Edinburgh.

Boy, were we wrong. Dundee has proven itself to be a dynamic and exciting place to live. Truly, the City of Discovery.

It’s really easy to enjoy a day out in Dundee – something I am even more convinced of now, after going on Xplore Dundee’s city tour.

Hopping on the Discover Dundee tour

I did my research, so I knew the bus comes every half hour. I left my flat at lunchtime and walked to where the tour kicks off, a place that’s fittingly called Discovery Point. (It’s the home of the RRS Discovery, the vessel known for its ground-breaking expedition to Antarctica in the early 1900s).

The RRS Discovery can be found at Dundee's Discovery Point
Xplore Dundee’s city tour kicks off at Discovery Point.

I caught the Discover Dundee bus at 1 pm. But it was already parked at 12:57 pm. Right on time.

The bus driver was very friendly, helping me to activate my ticket and to scan it. Before heading to the top of the bus, I got one of the free pairs of headphones to listen to the audio commentary on board.

I was lucky enough to grab one of the seats in the open-top area. They’re the best if you want to take photos.

Discovering the city’s West End

No day out in Dundee is complete without a visit to the West End, the city’s cultural and educational quarter. We headed here and for the first time, I saw Dundee Rep. I was surprised to know that one of its famous alumni is Scottish actor Brian Cox, known for starring in the TV series, ‘Succession’.

We then turned towards Hawkhill where we passed the University of Dundee, a top institution in the UK known for its medical courses. (It’s also the alma mater of the rock band, Snow Patrol).

The ‘3 Js’ of Dundee’s local industry

Dundee's city centre buzzes with activity
Dundee’s industrial heritage is evident in the city centre.

We were soon introduced to the ‘3 Js’ of Dundee’s local industry: Jute, Jam and Journalism.

The first ‘J’ is for jute. Dundee was apparently the world capital for jute in the late 19th century. There were over 100 jute mills in the city, producing almost every piece of jute cloth used anywhere in the world back then.

No, jam wasn’t invented in Dundee. But it was here that Janet Keiller created a more spreadable kind of marmalade, cooked using expiring oranges bought from a Spanish ship that took shelter in Dundee’s port in the 1700s.

The third and last ‘J’ is for journalism. That’s because DC Thomson, the British media company that publishes global titles like Stylist, calls Dundee home. It also prints the city’s newspapers, The Courier and Evening Telegraph, and beloved comics like the Beano. From the bus, we could spot statues of the famous comic characters around town – discovering them all is a great way to spend a day out in Dundee. (Full disclosure: I work for DC Thomson.)

Now, Dundee aims to become an established hub for esports. Did you know that some of the biggest titles in gaming originated here, like Lemmings and the Grand Theft Auto franchise? (I didn’t!)

City tour highlight: a grandstand view

Breathtaking view of Dundee, the River Tay and Fife beyond
The Discover Dundee tour takes passengers to the city’s highest point for breathtaking views.

The tour’s highlight is going up to the city’s highest point, Dundee Law. There, the bus stopped for several minutes so passengers could enjoy breathtaking views of the entire city, the River Tay (Scotland’s longest river) and the Kingdom of Fife beyond (Yes, it’s still called a kingdom. I kid you not).

From that vantage point, one could easily see why Dundee is one of the greenest cities in the UK.

I really couldn’t have asked for better conditions that day. It’s summer, after all, and Dundee is Scotland’s sunniest city.

And so, with the sun shining and the wind whipping my hair around, we proceeded to cross the Tay Road Bridge and back for gorgeous riverfront views of the city. It would be hard to miss the V&A, Scotland’s first design museum and the only one outside London. It was built after Dundee was named a UNESCO city of design, joining the likes of Berlin, Istanbul and Singapore.

View of Dundee's riverfront, including the V&A
On sunny days, Xplore Dundee takes passengers over the River Tay Bridge and back for riverfront views of the city.

Plans for my next day out in Dundee

I thoroughly enjoyed the tour but next time I am enjoying a day out in Dundee, I would definitely hop off at the Law and wander around until the next bus comes after half an hour.

And after the city tour, I would take a bus to Broughty Ferry to make the most of my ticket.

At £10 a pop, it lasts all day, covering unlimited travel on all of Xplore Dundee’s buses so passengers can explore the city at their own pace.

Explore Scotland’s sunniest city and book tickets for the Discover Dundee open top bus tour.

