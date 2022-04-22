I-Spy Dundee: The best way to see Scotland’s sunniest city with your family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Known as the City of Discovery, Dundee is as rich in history as stunning scenery. But how many Dundee landmarks could your family spot? We found the perfect way to feel the sun on your face and the wind in your hair, with a grandstand view of Scotland’s sunniest city…

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

What is the Dundee open-top bus tour?

Want to give the younger members of your family a treat? A new perspective on familiar sights? Then how about a Dundee open-top bus tour? Perfect for tourists, families and locals, this smooth ride takes you around town, across the Tay Road Bridge and up to the stunning skyline views of Dundee Law, taking in all the sights along the way.

From April 30 until September 11, Xplore Dundee will offer an open-top tour of Dundee’s must see landmarks and attractions. With tours running every half-hour, seven days a week it’s the perfect opportunity to hop on and off at your leisure.

You can use your ticket for 24 hours and they are even valid on all Xplore Dundee buses! So if you fancy hopping off at the seaside in Broughty Ferry, then it’s the ideal ticket for you. With full audio commentary you’ll learn along the way and with one section of the bus covered, the Scottish weather is no obstacle to your adventures around town.

We’re super excited to bring an open-top sightseeing tour to Dundee. Visitors and locals alike are encouraged to hop on and off, to explore Dundee at their own pace, including enjoying the audio commentary and some grandstand views from a unique angle. Marc Winsland, Xplore Dundee

Why is the Dundee open-top bus tour perfect for families?

Families will enjoy popping on and off the bus at stops along the way, making it an interesting day out! The full tour lasts 50 minutes and with designated bus stops along the way you can take your time at your favourite stops.

The kids will especially enjoy plugging their complimentary headphones into the audio commentary guide, with fun sound effects, music, local voice-overs and quiz questions!

With low-floor platform and space for a wheelchair, certified mobility scooter or up to two unfolded buggies, the buses are fully accessible so every member of the family can hop aboard!

The main stop at Discovery Point on Riverside Driver, located near the Railway Station and the V&A, is where the buses wait between journeys. Here, friendly drivers will help you find your way and answer all your questions, from your younger members and even those from enthusiastic Mums and Dads!

Adult prices are £10 and children are £5 – with under 5’s going free! NEC concession cardholders, students and weekly/monthly bus passholders qualify for 20% off the adult price. Plus, there is a special family ticket which offers best value for money. Pay on the bus using cash or contactless, or buy an mTicket in the app.

There’s so much to see and do in Scotland’s sunniest city. With great value tickets which let you explore at your leisure, these special buses are the perfect way for families from near and far to enjoy their Dundee day out! Marc Winsland, Xplore Dundee

Why is Dundee worth visiting?

Starting off as a small fishing burgh, it developed into an industrial powerhouse in the 19th century. Nowadays, it proudly holds the title of the first and only UK City, to gain UNESCO City of Design status.

From the vista of Dundee Law to the skyline views from the Tay Road Bridge you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to sightseeing. The open-top deck gives a fascinating unique view of all the city’s must-see landmarks and attractions, you’ll learn the history behind Dundee’s famous ‘Three Js’ and find out what Dundee has in common with cities like Singapore, Berlin and Istanbul!

But how much do you know about Dundee? Check out our top Dundee facts below before you take to the open top bus tour of Dundee…

Dundee: Did you know?

Dundee is known as Scotland’s sunniest city, averaging more than 1500 hours of bright sunshine every year.

Grand Theft Auto franchise and other big gaming titles like Lemmings originated here.

In 1760 a Spanish merchant ship took shelter in the port and the cargo of Seville oranges were took ashore. One local Janet Keiller crafted the bitter fruits into sweet marmalade!

You can find Captain Scott’s Antarctic expedition ship RRS Discovery, in Dundee harbour and hear all about the fascinating adventures.

Into comics? DC Thomson houses its towering headquarters here and eagle eyed fans will find their favourite comic book characters like Desperate Dan, Oor Wullie and Dennis the Menace around the town. There is the even the infamous Bash Street!

Scotland’s first design museum can be found on the waterfront. The V&A is a hub for fashion, architecture, engineering and so much more. It’s also the picture perfect place for selfies, with its amazing shape, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

What about local families?

This tour is not just for tourists, local families can also mop up the history, character and beautiful setting of Dundee in this immersive route. They can hop on and off around town at their leisure and learn all about their hometown, with knowledgeable drivers on hand to answer all your questions.

Tour tickets are can be bought and used on all of Xplore Dundee’s normal buses – which means a day out has never been so easy.

How to get to Dundee

Sat on the east coast of Scotland, with far reaching views across to ancient Kingdom of Fife, Dundee is accessible from all of Scotland using public transport, not to mention the rest of the UK and further afield.

Fly into Edinburgh and take a bus straight to Dundee with the popular X90 route, running directly between Edinburgh airport and Dundee in just over an hour.

Arrive by rail at Dundee railway station. It’s then a short walk from the railway station to the main starting point, for the open top bus tour, at Discovery Quay. To find it, exit right out of the railway station towards the V&A. There you will spot all the buses waiting at Discovery Quay.

Where can I find out more about the Dundee open-top bus tour?

Pop down to City Square on April 23rd to the pre-launch event for the Xplore Dundee open-top bus tour. Come and get a first peek at the buses!

If you want to find out more, then head on over to Xplore Dundee’s website for all the latest news about the open-top bus tours.

Don’t forget to read more about Xplore Dundee including how one of their bus drivers swapped retail for the road , plus how you could be driving one of the open-top tour buses!

If you’ve ever wondered how sustainable the Xplore Dundee buses are, then read all about Xplore Dundee’s electric buses.