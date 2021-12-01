An error occurred. Please try again.

Xplore Dundee is asking the public for help naming two of its new electric buses! Here’s how you can enter a name and be in with a chance to leave your mark on the city.

Brand new Xplore Dundee electric buses are set to hit the streets soon. In total, 12 of the Electric Emerald buses will be arriving in the city in time for Christmas.

To celebrate, the public is being asked to enter name suggestions for two of the new buses!

Maybe you fancy going for some alliteration? Or you could take inspiration from Dundee City Council’s electric bin lorries, Bin Diesel and Leonardo DiCharge-io, to honour a celebrity?

Let your imagination run wild and enter your best pick for an electric bus name online here.

Entries will close on Wednesday 8th December, so get your ideas in quick.

Xplore Dundee will choose two names, to be announced during the official electric bus launch on Thursday 9th December. The event will take place at Discovery Quay and is open for the public to go and take a nosey at the new vehicles from 5.30pm onwards.

Where will the new Xplore Dundee electric buses be running?

The new zero-emission Electric Emerald buses will be deploying on service 28 in Dundee. This means they will serve Lochee Road, the fourth most polluted street in Scotland – which is suitable considering the new electric buses will help to improve air quality.

Launching in December, Xplore Dundee is one step closer to its dream of a green Christmas this year.

And it wants to celebrate this latest milestone in its journey to Net Zero by having the public name two of the new buses.

Managing director of Xplore Dundee, Christine McGlasson, said: “It won’t be long now until our Electric Emeralds hit the roads of Dundee.

“These brand new zero emission double deckers will help make the city’s air cleaner and the streets quieter.

“They’re such special vehicles we think they deserve special names, so I’m hoping we’ll receive some creative suggestions!”

