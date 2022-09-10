BOOKS: Katrina Candy on her new children’s title Captain Partridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

BOOKS: Katrina Candy on her new children’s title Captain Partridge

By Nora McElhone
September 10 2022, 10.59am
Katrina Candy, author of Captain Partridge.
Katrina Candy, author of Captain Partridge.

Katrina Candy is passionate about the rural environment and the influence of the written word. Her Captain Partridge stories for children bring have brought those ideas together to teach little ones about life in the countryside.

Katrina (49, who hails from Perth and grew up in Montrose, now lives in Carse of Gowrie with her husband Malcolm and two teenage daughters. She studied illustration followed by communication and has worked as a journalist, before moving into more communications-based roles.

“I spent almost 13 years as Head of PR & Education with the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) which is where my interest and enthusiasm for the rural environment really came to the fore.

“It was during my time with GWCT that I formed the characters in my children’s books, mainly as a vehicle to educate young people,” she explains. “With two young children of my own, storytelling was very much part of our lives and it seemed a natural way for me to explain sometimes quite complex rural issues to a wider audience. It often occurred to me that everyday activities on farms and estates were quite foreign to a large percentage of the population but could be explained through an entertaining (yet factual)  story which engaged the reader.”

Captain Partridge and The Farm Monster’s Feast is her third book. “All three of my books have been projects which I have undertaken voluntarily and have been generously sponsored, allowing GWCT to receive 100% of the profits to further their charitable work. I have written and produced them simply because I enjoy it and hope that they make a positive impact. I have dozens of ideas for all sorts of children’s books which I would love to see published one day.”

According to their creator, “Captain Partridge and the other characters in my books came to life during a long car journey from the west coast of Scotland home to Perthshire back in about 2004. My husband and I had been speaking about my education role with GWCT and how I could bring rural issues alive for young people. The grey partridge is the emblem of GWCT and so, it made sense to have that species as the main character. I then had great fun creating a story that was factual, educational and, importantly, a really good read.”

The story of Captain Partridge and the Fire People came first, followed by Stag Munro’s Golden Encounter in 2014. “This year I was delighted to launch ‘Captain Partridge and the Farm Monsters’ Feast’. They are all adventure stories which address a particular area of rural management and gently explains why things are done the way they are in the countryside,” says Katrina.

Unsurprisingly, the story’s rural location is key to Katrina’s work, “I use a lot of description in my writing to create the character of the setting, ” she agrees. “Whether that’s an upland moor or an arable farm. It’s a really important component of my stories as the books focus on management of our land and natural capital.

“It’s especially important now as we all need to reconnect with nature and really understand how we can improve our environment which is a living, breathing and constantly evolving force. The more we understand and connect with an environment or setting, the better we can relate to it.”

The latest book is the first project that Katrina has worked on with artist Lynsay Hay: “I had bought some of her work before so I knew I liked her style of illustration. It’s the first time we have collaborated but I’m delighted with her illustrations which are adorable,” she enthuses.

Katrina is looking forward meeting young readers at book readings in local schools and keen to work with GWCT on some more Captain Partridge adventures. “I have so many ideas for books and love the whole creative writing process.” She says.

Captain Partridge and the Farm Monster’s Feast is published by Katrina Candy with the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust and is available now, £6.99.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Channel 4 confirms Great British Bake Off to air as scheduled
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald: We are fortunate to have eco-aware Charles on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, Mary Reynolds, during the Figures of Speech ICA Annual Gala at The Brewery in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Queen lookalike to give up job after 34 years out of respect for late…
The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Paying respects to Queen at Palace ‘was least I could do’
Gayle Ritchie at a secluded bay visited on Arbroath Cliff Tours. Picture: Cameron Smith.
Magical kayak tour of Arbroath's cliffs and caves explores 'creepy ballroom', 'mermaid's kirk' and…
0
Katherine Jenkins (Beresford Hodge/PA)
I always admired Charles because he really cares, says Katherine Jenkins
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure speaks to fellow walkers during the Memory Walk at Wollaton Park in Nottingham last year (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A digital spring-clean? Where do I start?
0
Kirsty Lorenz at Gracefield Art Centre. Dumfries
Ladybank artist Kirsty Lorenz: Botanical paintings inspired by medicinal and spiritual healing of plants
0
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0