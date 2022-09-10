BOOKS: Katrina Candy on her new children’s title Captain Partridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Katrina Candy is passionate about the rural environment and the influence of the written word. Her Captain Partridge stories for children bring have brought those ideas together to teach little ones about life in the countryside.

Katrina (49, who hails from Perth and grew up in Montrose, now lives in Carse of Gowrie with her husband Malcolm and two teenage daughters. She studied illustration followed by communication and has worked as a journalist, before moving into more communications-based roles.

“I spent almost 13 years as Head of PR & Education with the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) which is where my interest and enthusiasm for the rural environment really came to the fore.

“It was during my time with GWCT that I formed the characters in my children’s books, mainly as a vehicle to educate young people,” she explains. “With two young children of my own, storytelling was very much part of our lives and it seemed a natural way for me to explain sometimes quite complex rural issues to a wider audience. It often occurred to me that everyday activities on farms and estates were quite foreign to a large percentage of the population but could be explained through an entertaining (yet factual) story which engaged the reader.”

Captain Partridge and The Farm Monster’s Feast is her third book. “All three of my books have been projects which I have undertaken voluntarily and have been generously sponsored, allowing GWCT to receive 100% of the profits to further their charitable work. I have written and produced them simply because I enjoy it and hope that they make a positive impact. I have dozens of ideas for all sorts of children’s books which I would love to see published one day.”

According to their creator, “Captain Partridge and the other characters in my books came to life during a long car journey from the west coast of Scotland home to Perthshire back in about 2004. My husband and I had been speaking about my education role with GWCT and how I could bring rural issues alive for young people. The grey partridge is the emblem of GWCT and so, it made sense to have that species as the main character. I then had great fun creating a story that was factual, educational and, importantly, a really good read.”

The story of Captain Partridge and the Fire People came first, followed by Stag Munro’s Golden Encounter in 2014. “This year I was delighted to launch ‘Captain Partridge and the Farm Monsters’ Feast’. They are all adventure stories which address a particular area of rural management and gently explains why things are done the way they are in the countryside,” says Katrina.

Unsurprisingly, the story’s rural location is key to Katrina’s work, “I use a lot of description in my writing to create the character of the setting, ” she agrees. “Whether that’s an upland moor or an arable farm. It’s a really important component of my stories as the books focus on management of our land and natural capital.

“It’s especially important now as we all need to reconnect with nature and really understand how we can improve our environment which is a living, breathing and constantly evolving force. The more we understand and connect with an environment or setting, the better we can relate to it.”

The latest book is the first project that Katrina has worked on with artist Lynsay Hay: “I had bought some of her work before so I knew I liked her style of illustration. It’s the first time we have collaborated but I’m delighted with her illustrations which are adorable,” she enthuses.

Katrina is looking forward meeting young readers at book readings in local schools and keen to work with GWCT on some more Captain Partridge adventures. “I have so many ideas for books and love the whole creative writing process.” She says.

Captain Partridge and the Farm Monster’s Feast is published by Katrina Candy with the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust and is available now, £6.99.