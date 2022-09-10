Man, 23, assaulted in Perth sparking large police presence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals reported seeing a large police presence in Perth after a man was assaulted on Friday evening.

Officers were called to Crieff Road at around 8.30pm on Friday to reports of a 23-year-old man who had been assaulted.

A number of police were seen in the area, along with sniffer dogs.

Enquires at an ‘early stage’

Police say enquiries into the incident are at an early stage.

It is understood the man was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene but it is not yet known if he was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Friday, 9 September, officers were called to a report of a 23-year-old man assaulted on Crieff Road, Perth.

“Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances.”