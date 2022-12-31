RAB MCNEIL: Mars is just a dustbowl, but you can’t ignore space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB MCNEIL: Mars is just a dustbowl, but you can’t ignore space

By Rab McNeil
December 31 2022, 10.33am
A view from space to a galaxy and stars. Rab's been thinking about space lately.
A view from space to a galaxy and stars. Rab's been thinking about space lately.

Are you interested in ooter space? I know I am – from time to time. How can we not be? It’s above our heids, all dark and mysterious.

I witter in the wake of receiving by email, this morning as I write, a newsletter from Nasa about its explorations on yonder Mars. Imagine that – me getting an email from Nasa!

It started on Lewis

It’s just a computer-generated missive obviously, but I remember Nasa coming up when I was on a reporting assignment on the island of Lewis in the early days of new technology.

We were at the Callanish Stones waiting for a full Moon to rise (not the reason we were on Lewis but we thought we’d check it out).

And “my” photographer, who always had all the latest hi-tech gubbins, said swankily: “I’ll just get on to Nasa and see what the latest lunar movements are.”

I was right impressed, never thinking that a couple of decades hence I’d be getting emails from Nasa myself. The power of the internet!

The thing is, I must have signed up for that Nasa email during a period when I was taking a strong interest in Mars and ooter space generally.

Why Mars? I mean really

It was around the time that civilians were volunteering to go and set up new colonies on the Red Planet.

I was fascinated by that choice, and really admired several of these individuals. Why? Because Mars is rubbish that’s why. It’s just a drab old dustbowl full of stupid rocks.

Sunrise on Mars.

Periodically, stories pop up in the popular prints about “alien life” possibly being found there. But it’s always just rotten old microbes. Who cares about them?

I wanted something with tentacles that could speak English reasonably well.

That’s why I said I get interested in space “from time to time”. Periodically, I become fascinated, but the fad soon fades. Oh, I love to look up at the stars on a rare clear night.

Only two star patterns I know

But I’ve never been really clear myself what I’m looking at. Nor can I memorise any star patterns beyond the Plough and Orion’s Belt, the only two I’ve known for years (Orion’s B more recently than the P).

What’s it supposed to mean anyway? Who’s Orion? Plough? It looks more like a shopping trolley.

And that’s before we get to Ursa Minor (Little Bear), Canis Major (Big Dog) and Cassiopeia (the Queen of Ethiopia). I ask you!

Another cause of disillusionment is the number of times we’re telt to look out for a spectacular meteor shower or eclipse or the Northern Lights.

And when do we see them, readers? Correct: never ever. Not in cloudy Scotland.

Like Close Encounters

That said, I have fond memories of being sent to the tip of Cornwall to report on a solar eclipse.

It was like something out of Close Encounters: standing on a hill with a disparate group of decent ratepayers, weirdie cults and individual eccentrics.

Suddenly, but briefly, the sunlight was snuffed out and everything went dark around us. Ooh, I had a wee shiver!

That was interesting. Maybe 2023 will see something significant happen in ooter space: chap with tentacles popping up from behind a rock on Mars and saying, “How do you do? I’m Reginald.”

One thing’s for sure: you can’t ignore space for long.

