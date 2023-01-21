MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Blue Monday? I was blue with cold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Blue Monday? I was blue with cold

By Mary-Jane Duncan
January 21 2023, 8.30am
Blue may be a favourite colour, but blue lips on freezing Blue Monday was going too far for MJ.
Blue. I love blue, it’s my favourite colour.  I toyed with purple and flirted with black in my teens but I always come back to blue.

Such a simple thing.  A proclamation expected from a child, an important question, what’s your favourite colour?  Blue?  Yay!  Me too!

Come and see my new potato collection because you and I both like blue so we are now besties for life yes?

Wouldn’t life be great if we still conducted ourselves on the basis of toddler questions?

When colour matters

Short of buying someone a gift, what does it really matter?  Choosing paint for the house or the colour of a new car, then yes, that IS a most important decision.  NOT make / model or horsepower etc. Colour.

Choice of shoes or clothing?  There are colours I will wear because I like them even if they do not suit me, and there are colours I just know are NOT my friends.  Red for example.  I love red.  It doesn’t love me back.  But blue?  Blue never lets me down.

I had my colours ‘done’ last summer, I am apparently ‘muted cool’.  In my head I heard this as licence to wear even more blue.

The freezing cold beach and blue skies that greeted Mary-Jane on Blue Monday.

Did I want to consider greens or even dove grey?  No thank you, me and my pal blue here are doing just fine.

Just as well really, considering the contents of my wardrobe.  I even wore blue when I got married.

So, I have mixed feelings about last Monday being Blue Monday.

According to some dubious boffins, who do studies and things, this is the most miserable day of the year.  Back to work after Christmas, but not yet quite pay day.  Resolutions fallen to the side and not a bank holiday in sight.

A marketing gimmick

It shouldn’t surprise you to learn the whole Blue Monday concept was invented by a travel company as a marketing gimmick to boost the sales of holidays.  This pseudo-science theory preying on our low moods.

It may not have been born from the most scientific of experiments, nevertheless well-played folks – you saw me coming through giant glass doors.

Right then, let’s set about shaking off any negative blue of Blue Monday and welcome the comfort associated with all shades of my favourite hue.

What do the experts recommend?  Fresh air. Sunshine. Going for a walk. Being sociable. Spending time with a loved one.  Dance like no one is watching, okay that’s a step too far.  The rest I can manage.

Ticking the boxes

An early morning hospital appointment prompts me to chuck the dogs in the boot of the car and bring them with me.  Not into my actual appointment but there is a stunning nearby beach for a long, bracing walk afterwards.

Going for a walk always does wonders for my mental health and I’ll invite a friend to join me.  Exercise?  Tick!  Fresh air?  Tick!  Sociable?  Tick.  Look at me fake experts, am nailing this cheery, self-help stuff.

My appointment didn’t take as long as I thought so I arrived at the sandy dunes ahead of my friend.

No problem, except for the two hairy eejits making the car bounce even though we were no longer moving.  I’ll just head out and start walking until she gets here.

Freezing, just freezing

Scarf.  Hat. Gloves.  Ankle length coat.  Hood over hat.  How is it possible to have an ice cream headache WITHOUT the joy of the ice cream?

The -2 degree temperatures plummeting further still by the wind howling off the North Sea, determined to cut me in half.

My phone rang and I answered, trying to hear biggest kid calling all the way from western Australia.

I’m walking to work, she told me.  I can’t really hear you, it’s a little windy here, she explained.  It’s a little cooler, only 32 degrees, she exclaimed.

No mention of my artic weather gear OR the fact I refused to remove my burglar scarf from across my face.  I hung up before my language turned the air blue.

I turned back, the dogs most put out by their shorter than promised wander, arriving at the car just as my friend arrived.

At least the sea and the skies were both blue in honour of the day, unfortunately so were my lips.

