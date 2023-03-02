Why a Will is your most powerful asset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why a Will is your most powerful asset

In partnership with Free Wills Month
March 2 2023, 2.49pm Updated: March 2 2023, 3.01pm
Two people signing a will. If you've not set up your will, a free will writing service in Scotland will help you.
Free wills month is here, so now is the time to get your self prepared.

This March some of Scotland’s best loved charities are coming together to pay for Wills to be written free of charge by local solicitors in selected locations, including Dundee.

Charities depend on gifts in Wills for up to half of their funding. But most adults in the UK haven’t written their Will. The campaign offers a free Will to those aged 55 and over to encourage them to have their Will written and consider leaving a gift to one or more of the Free Wills Month charities – although there is no obligation to do so.

March is Free Wills Month

This incredible free Will service operates across Scotland, but there are participating law firms in the Dundee and Tayside area.

A family looking onwards into the distance.
Having a will in place can help your family should the worst happen.

Your Will is a very important document. It lets you decide what happens to your money, property and possessions after your death.

Key things to consider:

  • Protect your partner if you are unmarried.
  • Safeguard your family home.
  • Specify your funeral wishes.
  • Minimize inheritance tax payments.
  • Update your estate plan following changes in marital status or other life circumstances.
  • Select the executor of your estate.
  • Designate a caregiver for your pets.
  • Secure financial provision for your children and dependents and designate a guardian for young children.
  • Consider supporting a charitable cause. 

It’s recommended to either engage a solicitor or have a solicitor review a will that you’ve prepared to ensure it achieves the intended outcome. Errors can easily be made, and mistakes in the will can lead to complications after your passing. Resolving any misunderstandings or disputes after your death can result in significant legal expenses that will reduce the value of the estate. That’s why Free Wills Month only works with solicitors, members of the Law Society of Scotland.

What is Free Wills month in Scotland?

Free Wills Month started in 2005 and has spent the last 18 years encouraging people like you to have your Will written free of charge with a local solicitor and at the same time think about leaving a gift to one of our sponsoring charities in your Will.

It enables you to provide for your family and friends after you’re no longer here and is a fantastic opportunity to create a distinct legacy – a way to leave your mark on the world by helping great causes without it costing you anything in your lifetime.

A couple with a solicitor writing a will. Free will services in Scotland are incredibly helpful.
Free Wills Month allows everyone to have access to a free will service in Scotland.

Sponsored by ten charities – British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, Dogs Trust, Guide Dogs, Marie Curie, RNLI, Salvation Army, Samaritans, Stroke Association and Versus Arthritis – Free Wills Month invites those aged 55-plus to contact a participating solicitor to have a simple Will written or updated free of charge (the solicitor defines what is ‘simple’, and if your will is considered complex, you may be asked to pay the solicitor for the extra work).

There is no obligation to include a charitable legacy, but these gifts are vital to charities. Even a small portion of your estate can represent a valuable gift that allows them to continue their work – and the added advantage is that it costs you nothing now.

This free Will service allows everyone to be protected with a Will.

For full details of this free will service, including a list of participating law firms, visit www.freewillsmonth.org.uk. Select a solicitor from the list close to you and call to make an appointment. Your Will doesn’t have to be prepared during March, but you must contact a law firm by 5pm on March 31.

