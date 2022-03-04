How to write a Will for free – and contribute to a great cause at the same time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s something we will likely all need to know at one point in our lives, whether we feel prepared or not – how to write a Will.

It’s one of the most important documents you’ll ever create; an up to date Will written by a solicitor ensures your wishes are respected. It also avoids difficult decisions and legal complications for your loved ones after you’re gone.

But did you know there is a way to write your Will for free, protect your family’s inheritance and leave a legacy to a charity close to your heart?

Free Wills Month brings together charities and solicitors – for you

March is Free Wills Month!

Free Wills Month was established in 2005 and the team behind the campaign has spent every March for the last 17 years helping people like you to have your Will written – free of charge – by a local solicitor.

At the same time, they encourage you to consider leaving a monetary gift to one of the charities associated with the campaign.

This is a unique way of providing for your family, while also creating a distinct legacy; it is a way for you to contribute to a great cause, without costing you anything in your lifetime.

How to write a Will for free with Free Wills Month

Free Wills Month invites those age 55-plus to contact a participating solicitor to have a simple Will written or updated – for free!

The Free Wills Month website includes a Will Planner who will help establish what to include in your Will, and the solicitor will be able to advise you.

The campaign covers the cost of simple Wills, but there are special arrangements should your requirements prove more complex.

Do you want to leave behind an admirable legacy?

If you write a Will with Free Wills Month, you can choose from any of its eight sponsored charities to which to leave a gift:

British Heart Foundation

Diabetes UK

Dogs Trust

Guide Dogs

Marie Curie

RNLI

Stroke Association

Versus Arthritis

There is no obligation to include a charitable legacy, but these gifts are vital to charities.

Even a small portion of your estate can represent a valuable gift, allowing them to continue their work, and remember – it costs you nothing in your lifetime.

If you want to find out more on how to write a will for free this month, visit the Free Wills Month website. Here, you will find a list of participating law firms from which you can select a solicitor close to you and arrange an appointment.

Your Will doesn’t have to be prepared during March, but you must contact a law firm by 31.