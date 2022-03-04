How to write a Will for free – and contribute to a great cause at the same time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

How to write a Will for free – and contribute to a great cause at the same time

In partnership with Free Wills Month
March 4 2022, 9.30am Updated: March 4 2022, 1.43pm
how to write a will for free and provide for your family

It’s something we will likely all need to know at one point in our lives, whether we feel prepared or not – how to write a Will.

It’s one of the most important documents you’ll ever create; an up to date Will written by a solicitor ensures your wishes are respected. It also avoids difficult decisions and legal complications for your loved ones after you’re gone.

But did you know there is a way to write your Will for free, protect your family’s inheritance and leave a legacy to a charity close to your heart?

Free Wills Month brings together charities and solicitors – for you

March is Free Wills Month!

Free Wills Month was established in 2005 and the team behind the campaign has spent every March for the last 17 years helping people like you to have your Will written – free of charge – by a local solicitor.

At the same time, they encourage you to consider leaving a monetary gift to one of the charities associated with the campaign.

This is a unique way of providing for your family, while also creating a distinct legacy; it is a way for you to contribute to a great cause, without costing you anything in your lifetime.

How to write a Will for free with Free Wills Month

how to write a will with experts for free

Free Wills Month invites those age 55-plus to contact a participating solicitor to have a simple Will written or updated – for free!

The Free Wills Month website includes a Will Planner who will help establish what to include in your Will, and the solicitor will be able to advise you.

The campaign covers the cost of simple Wills, but there are special arrangements should your requirements prove more complex.

Do you want to leave behind an admirable legacy?

If you write a Will with Free Wills Month, you can choose from any of its eight sponsored charities to which to leave a gift:

  • British Heart Foundation
  • Diabetes UK
  • Dogs Trust
  • Guide Dogs
  • Marie Curie
  • RNLI
  • Stroke Association
  • Versus Arthritis

There is no obligation to include a charitable legacy, but these gifts are vital to charities.

Even a small portion of your estate can represent a valuable gift, allowing them to continue their work, and remember – it costs you nothing in your lifetime.

If you want to find out more on how to write a will for free this month, visit the Free Wills Month website. Here, you will find a list of participating law firms from which you can select a solicitor close to you and arrange an appointment. 

Your Will doesn’t have to be prepared during March, but you must contact a law firm by 31.

