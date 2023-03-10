Workshops, afternoon tea, fizz and more: 4 ideas for Mother’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for some Mother’s Day ideas? There are a few staples you just can’t go wrong with: flowers, food, fizz and quality time together! Here are four ways to tick all these boxes and celebrate in style.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

What to do for Mother’s Day 2023

Enjoy a traditional Sunday lunch or afternoon tea at Murrayshall

Treat mum to Sunday lunch or afternoon tea at the award-winning Murrayshall Country Estate.

For a traditional Sunday lunch with all the trimmings, head to Eolas (pronounced O-lass). It recently won ‘Best UK Hotel Restaurant’ and you’ll find views for miles, with two courses from £28.

Choose from five starters, including George Campbell’s Scottish salmon, and five main dishes, including corn-fed chicken breast, homemade gnocchi or slow roast sirloin of beef from the local butcher. Then finish off with hand-crafted desserts like crème brulee and sticky toffee pudding.

Or sit back and savour one of Murrayshall’s legendary afternoon teas in Barossa Bar or Cairns for £27.50. Specially for Mothering Sunday, the hotel is launching a new children’s version of afternoon tea for £12.50, with something savoury and sweet to tempt them with.

Plus, every mum will receive a gift before departure as well as a special offer to return to Murrayshall Country Estate another time.

Book Sunday lunch or afternoon tea at Murrayshall online or by calling 01738 551 171.

Get 10% of Taymouth Marina with code TCMD100

Taymouth Marina is delighted to present some beautiful Mother’s Day special offers on the 19th of March.

The team have prepared a special 3 course set meal for you and yours in the beautiful Gastro bar and restaurant. This set menu is £30 for three courses or £25 for two courses – both include a glass of fizz, too!

You may wish to upgrade your visit to Taymouth Marina with a bouquet of flowers to celebrate your awesome mother/mother figures in your life. These can be delivered to your table upon dining at a cost of £40.

Or you could really push the boat out with a bottle of Whispering Angel to share and a hand tied bouquet of flowers from the local artisan florist for an extra cost of just £90.

Don’t forget to quote the code TCMD100 at time of booking for 10% off!

Book your Mother’s Day experience with Taymouth Marina online or email info@taymouthmarina.com.

Ashbrook Nursery has lots of ideas for Mother’s Day 2023

How about a day out to Ashbrook for Mother’s Day?! Treat your mum to lunch in the Café, appreciate the ambience of the Woodland Wander and enjoy a wee bit of retail therapy in the Garden Centre where the colours of spring are really starting to show.

If you can’t bring your mum out to Ashbrook, pop in yourself and pick up some ‘flowers and fancies’ to take to her. The centre is offering a cake box of four homemade bakes for £12. Pre-order by Thursday 16th March by calling 01241 873 408 to collect on the afternoon of Saturday 18 or on Sunday 19 March. There is also a wonderful range of colourful gift planters to choose from, starting at just £5. Browse the full range on the Ashbrook website to pre-order or just pop in and choose.

Ashbrook’s Spring Wreath Workshop on Tuesday 14th March is also a great activity to celebrate Mother’s Day. It costs £40pp and includes all materials, tuition and refreshments from the Café @ Ashbrook.

Find out more about the Spring Wreath Workshop at Ashbrook Nursery online, call 01241 873 408 or email enquiries@ashbrooknursery.co.uk.

Treat your mum to afternoon tea at Fisher’s Hotel in Pitlochry

Relax in the Garden Room and enjoy the afternoon the way it used to be, with a traditional afternoon tea at Fisher’s Hotel.

The hotel offers afternoon tea to suit any dietary options. It includes a selection of freshly made bloomer sandwiches, handmade scones with whipped cream and jam, a selection of freshly made cakes and treats and of course your choice of teas.

It also has amazing offers for overnight stays, so why not start your spring break at Fisher’s Hotel? After all, spring is the season of new beginnings. Fresh buds bloom, animals awaken and the earth seems to come to life again. It makes spring one of the most beautiful times of the year to take in the spectacular scenery that Pitlochry and the surrounding areas have to offer.

Whether you are looking for a getaway with a loved one, family or friends, the attentive staff at Fisher’s Hotel are there to cater for your every need.

Book afternoon tea at Fisher’s Hotel for Mother’s Day.