Dash of mischief and a whole lot of magic – Volunteer to spread joy this Summer

Looking back on your childhood, there are no sweeter memories than those of Summer. But for far too many children with health challenges and disabilities, the innocence of childhood can seem like a far off dream.

One UK charity is working to change that and with your help this Summer, you can help turn a child’s dreams into reality. Why not volunteer at one of the Over The Wall residential camps in Scotland and spend your time spreading joy to some of those who need it most.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Helping children and young people with health challenges and disabilities

Over The Wall is a UK based charity for children and young people with health challenges and disabilities. With the help of their volunteers, the charity helps children to discover a world of mischief and magic. Offering both a residential camp and online camp platform, Over The Wall provides a safe place to step outside of comfort zones, establish friendships and build confidence through meaningful and exciting activities.

Perth camp with Hollywood roots

Over The Wall is a member of the international Serious Fun Children’s Network, a network of charities founded by Hollywood legend and philanthropist Paul Newman. Along with its volunteers, Over The Wall works to keep Newman’s dream alive by providing a safe environment where children with illness can thrive and ‘raise hell’ in a world of mischief and magic.

This Summer, Over The Wall is returning to Perth for its free July residential camp. The four-night camp is designed specifically for children and young people who have experienced illness or disabilities, including cancer and leukaemia, blood disorders, skin conditions, heart conditions, kidney disease and many more.

Emma Graver, head of marketing and communications at Over The Wall, said: “This is an opportunity to help children and young people (and their siblings) who have spent most of their lives in hospital.”

We create childhood memories for children that haven’t been able to have one.” -Emma Graver

While attending an Over The Wall camp, campers can enjoy a variety of different activities such as archery, climbing, swimming, campfires, and so much more. All activities have been created with campers in mind, and every child will have the chance to take part.

So, how can you help turn create joy for these children?

Why should you volunteer at Over The Wall this Summer?

There are so many reasons to volunteer at Over The Wall camp this Summer. Over The Wall is currently recruiting clinical and non-clinical volunteers to join the campers in Perth this July. Clinical volunteers are called to take care of a camper’s medical and care needs and can gain valuable work experience while making a real difference in young people’s lives.

Previously a camper herself and now a Camp Teammate, Sophia said: “It sounds cheesy but what I’ve learned from my camp experience is that anything’s possible! What you accomplish in a week – whether that’s climbing one step higher on a wall or going out in a canoe when you’re scared of water – it’s those small things that stay with you. When you overcome something, that’s when camp shows you what you’re made of.”

Emma said: “Not only is there the feel good factor, but you can learn life skills, how to work as a team gain experience working with children if you want to go into jobs like teaching.”

But even if you don’t have a medical background, you can still volunteer and spread joy to children whilst developing your skills in communication, teamwork and creativity.

You can help out in countless ways, from being a campmate to helping capture memories as a camp photographer: “We have so many opportunities for volunteering – Camp Teammate, media crew – and you don’t have to be professional; you can be a hobbyist.”

All volunteers will bring a sense of fun with an energetic, enthusiastic and positive approach. You will be fully trained on site, so you’ll be able to get a feel of the venue and the responsibilities well before the campers arrive.

Indeed, volunteering at Over The Wall camp is great way to build your skills while making a real difference in the lives of children.

Emma summed it up: “It’s great fun and no pressure; a place where you can be silly because you’re around kids all day. You make them laugh. You’ll be covered in face pain, covered in glitter, and you’ll be getting up to dance – there is no judgement at camp!

“Everyone is a kid at camp.”

This July, Over The Wall returns to Strathallan School, in Perth 10 July – 14 July. Learn more and sign up to be a volunteer at Over The Wall camp today.