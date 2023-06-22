Fife Council strips unelected religious figures of voting rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Council strips unelected religious figures of voting rights

The issue has proved controversial with some members of the Catholic Church lobbying councillors in a bid to retain their representative's right to vote.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes.
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife Council has agreed to remove the right of unelected religious representatives to vote on educational matters – despite a warning the move could be seen as sectarian.

Councillors agreed the current set-up is not democratic as the church members are not answerable to the public.

The move follows a vote at today’s full council meeting.

Councillor Barratt
Councillor David Barratt moved to end voting rights. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

And it breaks more than a century of voting rights for religious groups in the region.

In Fife, there are three representatives – one from the Catholic Church, one from the Church of Scotland and one other.

And they are able to vote on issues at the cabinet committee, the education appeals committee and the education scrutiny committee.

However, SNP councillor David Barratt argued the arrangement “artificially gives religious groups more of a voice than other groups”.

And he added: “This is not about politics, it is not about religion, it’s about democracy.”

Council officers advised the decision could leave the local authority open to a legal challenge.

Catholic church members lobbied councillors

Councillors were given a free vote and did not vote along party lines.

And the result was close with 36 votes to end voting rights and 32 to retain them until the end of this council term in 2027.

Fife is the fifth Scottish council to end the tradition, following Perth and Kinross, Moray, Orkney and the Scottish Borders.

Labour councillor Altany Craik wanted to continue voting rights until 2027.
Labour councillor Altany Craik wanted to continue voting rights until 2027.

The issue has proved highly controversial among some in Fife.

And many members of the Catholic Church lobbied councillors with emails and postcards in the run up to today’s meeting.

Labour councillor Altany Craik said: “I was concerned to see in some representations made to us that removing voting rights could be seen as sectarian or anti one group or another.

“Fife Council is an inclusive organisation and can’t be seen to be anything else.

“That said, a section of our community has this concern.”

Concern over lack of consultation

Mr Craik said the move to end voting rights had come as “a bolt from the blue”.

And he expressed concern about a lack of consultation with the people concerned.

“One of our communities is particularly upset about the removal of voting rights,” he said.

“We agreed less than a year ago they should have voting rights.

“Changing it may lead to a legal challenge and as such we should be circumspect in our choice.

“If we had no denominational schools the argument would be less controversial.

“But if we remove voting rights now without any dialogue, we’ll have been seen to have ignored legitimate concerns raised with us.”

‘Not accountable to the public’

However, Mr Barratt responded: “For me, this is simple.

“The current set-up is not democratic.

“The public have not unreasonable expectations that the people responsible for the decisions of the council are accountable to the public.”

SNP member Sam Steele agreed, adding: “It’s not that the representatives are religious, it’s that they unelected.

Councillor Sam Steele
SNP Councillor Sam Steele

“It’s entirely undemocratic to afford them voting powers.

“These unelected religious representatives have the right to be represented but no legal right to vote.”

Catholic Church wants ‘active input’

Margaret Barton made representations to council members during the meeting on behalf of the Catholic Church’s Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh.

She pointed out there are 15 Catholic schools in Fife, educating a high percentage of the region’s children.

“It’s fair and reasonable that the church representative has an active input into the management and direction of Catholic schools through the use of their vote,” she said.

“She is accountable to the parents and families who choose Catholic schools.”

Councillors heard the Church of Scotland representative believes they should not be entitled to vote.

While today’s decision removes that right, the religious representatives are still entitled to sit on their allocated committees.

And they can still air their views.

More from The Courier

Former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein works as an advisor for Brechin City.
Craig Levein: From Hampden to the Highland League, ex-Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss…
The company's founder Andrew Mackenzie says he personally stands to lose £200,000. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Award-winning Dundee gin firm goes into liquidation
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry
Post Thumbnail
Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf will discover SNP summer trick does not work anymore
SNP icon Winnie Ewing dies aged 93
Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out…
Cameron Richmond appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager broke man’s teeth in mass brawl at Perthshire bowling club
Kevin Holt has been linked with a move to Dundee United from Partick Thistle.
Kevin Holt: Dundee United could bring in ex-Dundee and Partick Thistle defender as next…