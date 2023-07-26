Love good hair days? 5 items you can’t live without

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Love good hair days? 5 items you can’t live without

Hair products you simply need.

In partnership with McIntyres Dundee
A photo of McIntyres Dundee Hairdressers.

We all crave beautiful hair — whether that’s big bouncy curls or sleek straight tresses. But why can’t we have a good hair day every day? Well, perhaps we can, says McIntyres Dundee hairdressers.

There’s no denying the popularity of one brand on the hairstyling market, and that brand is ghd. The household name first grabbed our attention back in 2001 with its original ‘Styler’ hair straighteners and today, the ghd product offering has expanded significantly.

One person who knows all about the huge popularity of brand ghd is Kay McIntyre. At her hair salon, McIntyres Dundee hairdressers, she has been inundated with in-person and online purchases.

McIntyres, which has salons in Dundee’s Union Street and Perth Road, has been in the business for 30 years. It introduced the ghd brand to the region 18 years ago.

So, who better to tell us about the top five ghd products on the market that we simply cannot live without, than the owner herself?

Top 5 ghd products on the market right now

Here, in partnership with McIntyres, Kay reveals her recommendations on what to buy so we can bid the bad hair days goodbye:

1) ghd Duet

A photo of before and after using ghd Duet.
ghd’s Duet straightens as it dries.

The website says: “Dry and straighten wet hair without damage with ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 hot air styler. The amazing new ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 hot air styler allows you to dry and straighten hair at the same time using the same tool, without damaging hair.”

Kay says: “This is the latest product launch from ghd and straightens as it dries your hair. It is a must-have product that you simply can’t live without. At £359.00 (which is £20 less than RRP), it is a little pricey, but it will change your life and your home hairstyling process.”

2) ghd Platinum+

A photo of ghd Platinum in white.
ghd Platinum in white.

The website says: “Featuring ultra-zone with predictive technology, this advanced ghd hair straightener is guaranteed to deliver consistent results while you style. The ghd platinum+ hair straightener responds to each section of your hair and styling speed to deliver the optimum temperature of 185°C more effectively, ensuring 70% stronger hair, 20% more shine and 2x more colour protection.”

Kay says: “This is designed to go through thicker hair. Rather than going over your hair two-to-three times, you only need to go over your hair once with the Platinum+ straightener, thanks to its tri-zone technology.”

3) ghd Original

A photo of ghd Originals.
Remember the Original?

The website says: “The iconic ghd Original hair straighteners have been revamped, new and improved, with ghd’s new generation single-zone ceramic technology. This maintains a temperature of 185°C across both plates for optimum styling with no damage to hair.”

Kay says: “The original professional hair straightener has been updated. A classic icon, the original was the straightener everyone was talking about in the early 2000s. And we are selling it for almost the same price as in 2000, so just £109.00.”

4) ghd Flight

A photo of the ghd Flight travel hairdryer.
ghd’s Flight travel hairdryer.

The website says: “This ghd Flight travel hairdryer, which arrived at the end of 2022, was the perfect stocking filler for Christmas 2022, featuring a folding handle and a protective travel case.”

Kay says: “If you are looking for a holiday hairdryer, this is it. It is small and light so it fits into your suitcase and almost has the same drying power of your usual hairdryer.”

5)  ghd Helios hairdryer

A photo of before and after using the ghd Helios.
Before and after using the ghd Helios.

The website says: “Discover the flagship ghd Helios hair dryer, a salon professional hair dryer that gives unrivalled power and control in a lightweight, ergonomic hair dryer that makes it a joy to use daily.”

Another new ghd product at McIntyres Dundee hairdressers?

According to Kay, ghd is about to bring out a new Flight which will offer 70% power of a normal hairdryer. She says it will become the perfect travel hairdryer.

Of course, there is also a range of ghd styling products on the market that can be used along with your ghd hairdryers and straighteners. Buy them online at McIntyres Dundee hairdressers.

A photo of ghd styling products.
The range of ghd styling products available at McIntyres Dundee hairdressers.

More about McIntyres Dundee hairdressers

McIntyres has won various design, business, marketing and architectural awards including a coveted British Hairdressing Business Award for ‘Best Marketing Initiative’. It has been finalist in ‘Salon Design’ and ‘Retailer of the Year’ twice. McIntyres’ interiors have won a prestigious ‘Regeneration of Scotland Award’ and a ‘British Civic Trust’ Commendation, making it the only salon to achieve both. This recognition helped the city’s waterfront regeneration.

To order any of the above ghd products, or any other items in the range, visit McIntyres website today.

