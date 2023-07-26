Love good hair days? 5 items you can’t live without

We all crave beautiful hair — whether that’s big bouncy curls or sleek straight tresses. But why can’t we have a good hair day every day? Well, perhaps we can, says McIntyres Dundee hairdressers.

There’s no denying the popularity of one brand on the hairstyling market, and that brand is ghd. The household name first grabbed our attention back in 2001 with its original ‘Styler’ hair straighteners and today, the ghd product offering has expanded significantly.

One person who knows all about the huge popularity of brand ghd is Kay McIntyre. At her hair salon, McIntyres Dundee hairdressers, she has been inundated with in-person and online purchases.

McIntyres, which has salons in Dundee’s Union Street and Perth Road, has been in the business for 30 years. It introduced the ghd brand to the region 18 years ago.

So, who better to tell us about the top five ghd products on the market that we simply cannot live without, than the owner herself?

Top 5 ghd products on the market right now

Here, in partnership with McIntyres, Kay reveals her recommendations on what to buy so we can bid the bad hair days goodbye:

1) ghd Duet

The website says: “Dry and straighten wet hair without damage with ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 hot air styler. The amazing new ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 hot air styler allows you to dry and straighten hair at the same time using the same tool, without damaging hair.”

Kay says: “This is the latest product launch from ghd and straightens as it dries your hair. It is a must-have product that you simply can’t live without. At £359.00 (which is £20 less than RRP), it is a little pricey, but it will change your life and your home hairstyling process.”

2) ghd Platinum+

The website says: “Featuring ultra-zone with predictive technology, this advanced ghd hair straightener is guaranteed to deliver consistent results while you style. The ghd platinum+ hair straightener responds to each section of your hair and styling speed to deliver the optimum temperature of 185°C more effectively, ensuring 70% stronger hair, 20% more shine and 2x more colour protection.”

Kay says: “This is designed to go through thicker hair. Rather than going over your hair two-to-three times, you only need to go over your hair once with the Platinum+ straightener, thanks to its tri-zone technology.”

3) ghd Original

The website says: “The iconic ghd Original hair straighteners have been revamped, new and improved, with ghd’s new generation single-zone ceramic technology. This maintains a temperature of 185°C across both plates for optimum styling with no damage to hair.”

Kay says: “The original professional hair straightener has been updated. A classic icon, the original was the straightener everyone was talking about in the early 2000s. And we are selling it for almost the same price as in 2000, so just £109.00.”

4) ghd Flight

The website says: “This ghd Flight travel hairdryer, which arrived at the end of 2022, was the perfect stocking filler for Christmas 2022, featuring a folding handle and a protective travel case.”

Kay says: “If you are looking for a holiday hairdryer, this is it. It is small and light so it fits into your suitcase and almost has the same drying power of your usual hairdryer.”

5) ghd Helios hairdryer

The website says: “Discover the flagship ghd Helios hair dryer, a salon professional hair dryer that gives unrivalled power and control in a lightweight, ergonomic hair dryer that makes it a joy to use daily.”

Another new ghd product at McIntyres Dundee hairdressers?

According to Kay, ghd is about to bring out a new Flight which will offer 70% power of a normal hairdryer. She says it will become the perfect travel hairdryer.

Of course, there is also a range of ghd styling products on the market that can be used along with your ghd hairdryers and straighteners. Buy them online at McIntyres Dundee hairdressers.

More about McIntyres Dundee hairdressers

McIntyres has won various design, business, marketing and architectural awards including a coveted British Hairdressing Business Award for ‘Best Marketing Initiative’. It has been finalist in ‘Salon Design’ and ‘Retailer of the Year’ twice. McIntyres’ interiors have won a prestigious ‘Regeneration of Scotland Award’ and a ‘British Civic Trust’ Commendation, making it the only salon to achieve both. This recognition helped the city’s waterfront regeneration.

To order any of the above ghd products, or any other items in the range, visit McIntyres website today.