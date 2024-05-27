Dundee student Errin was inspired to tackle youth mental health after school friend’s death

When Errin Mathieson’s friend died suddenly at the age of 18, she was left “paralysed” with grief.

She was a pupil at Dundee’s Harris Academy at the time of her classmate Zoe Matheson’s death in 2018.

Errin explains how the tragedy ultimately led her to where she is now – helping hundreds of young people across the city with mental health charity Feeling Strong.

The 23-year-old said: “Zoe passed away when I had just started sixth year and I was just left paralysed with grief.

‘Positive grieving’ led Errin to volunteer at mental health charity

“One of my teacher’s told me about positive grieving – which means using grief to do something positive.

“She told me about this mental health charity which had just started up, which was looking for volunteers, and suggested I go along.

“I met with the team and I’ve been here ever since”.

Errin volunteered at Feeling Strong for around a year before applying for the role of peer listening and resources officer, which she has held ever since.

She is also currently studying community education at Dundee University.

She oversees two key projects at the charity; the drop-in café and a listening service,

The café is open every Monday evening and welcomes anyone in Dundee between the ages of 12 and 26.

Errin said: “The café, although it is open for people as young as 12, attracts a lot of people in the 18-26 age group.

Young adults fall through the cracks in mental health provision

“This is nice because when you are between the ages of 18 and 26 you are deemed ‘too old’ to be seen by most children’s charities.

“But you are also too young to really be an adult or relate to what other adults are going through.

“The group of people who come on a Monday can just chill out, play some video games and make tea.”

Meanwhile, as part of the listening service, young people can make a one-to-one appointment with her to speak about anything on their mind.

Errin said: “It is just a space for 45 minutes for people to come in and talk about whatever is bothering them.

“Some people come in and vent for 45 minutes

“Or some people hit the ground running and say, ‘These are the things I’m struggling with right now and I want to know how to cope better with it.'”

The charity, located on Seabraes Lane, also hosts regular art workshops and movie nights.

What challenges are young people facing?

Anxiety and isolation are the main issues young people are experiencing, according to Errin.

“It mainly stems from Covid,” she explained.

“People are struggling to unlearn behaviours which became so normal during Covid.

“A lot of them are just struggling to go outside and do things.

“For the longest time, we were only allowed out for one hour a day.

“A lot of people now think you need to have a reason for going out.

“It has diminished their confidence, especially around making and maintaining friendships.”

She adds that there is also “a lot of exam stress right now” – an issue which crops up every year.

“People say they are so stressed and are not managing with things.

“A lot of the work I do involves coming up with strategies for maintaining and grounding yourself when you feel particularly overwhelmed and anxious.”

‘I think Zoe would be proud of me’

Speaking about what inspires her on a daily basis, Errin said: “I always think about Zoe.

“I always think, ‘If there had been something like Feeling Strong available when she needed it, would things be different?’

“And whenever something really cool happens the first thing I want to do is tell her – but she is not here anymore.

“I think she would be so stoked about the projects we have running here. And having places where young people can come and just be themselves.

“She was a big mental health advocate and it was always something that was close to heart.

“I think she would be really proud of me.”

Zoe’s family have since founded a charity in her memory, Dundee Community Youth Orchestra, which provides free instruments for locals.

Feeling Strong was recently recognised with a nomination for community impact at the Scottish Charity Awards 2024, which in Errin’s words, is “really frigging cool”.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow next month.