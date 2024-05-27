Dundee man saved by five-a-side team-mate’s defibrillator training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee man saved by five-a-side team-mate’s defibrillator training

A Dundee dad of two revealed how he was brought back to life with the aid of a defibrillator after he collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a game of five-a-side football.

By Janet Boyle
Steven Mackie, left, saved team-mate Chris Wright thanks to CPR and a defibrillator.
Steven Mackie, left, saved team-mate Chris Wright thanks to CPR and a defibrillator.

Chris Wright 61, who has played football all his life and umpires at hockey matches, went down “like a sack of tatties” during his weekly football with friends at his local council sports centre.

Chris Wright.
Teammate Steven Mackie is a trained first aider and, with the help of CPR and a nearby cardiac defibrillator, shocked him back to life on the second try.

Last week the pair were back playing their weekly five-a-sides and feeling lucky to be alive.

‘I dropped down lifeless, without warning’

Chris is one of only 10% who survive out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

“I knew nothing about the cardiac arrest and dropped down lifeless, without warning,” said Chris, who works with the Care Inspectorate.

“Two days later I woke up in hospital after having undergone a triple heart bypass to repair blocked arteries.

“There were no memories of anything, no lights or darkness, just out while others were ­saving my life.

“I am sure that it was only having a defibrillator nearby and Steven being trained to use it that I am alive today.

“Every day is a reminder of how lucky I am to be here.”

Steven Mackie.
Handyman Steven, 43, revealed how he learned CPR.

“I coach with my boys’ team Riverside West End in Dundee, where part of my training was resuscitation,” he told The Sunday Post.

“You wonder at the time if you will ever have to shock someone back to life, but it can happen anywhere, with little or no warning.

“When Chris collapsed, he was still breathing so I put him in the recovery position. He stopped breathing and the centre manager ran for the defibrillator.

“The first shock failed to bring him back and so, while the defibrillator was recharging, I carried out the chest compressions of CPR. That got his blood circulating around his body until the defib’s prompt to shock him again.

“This time it worked, and the ambulance crew arrived ­seconds later to take over.”

Chris is now back playing football.
Chris was taken to nearby Ninewells Hospital where ­doctors tried to open his arteries, but they were too blocked to navigate, and he was blue-lighted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for bypass surgery.

He recalled: “I woke up with my last memories of waving cheerio to my wife Alison, before heading off to play five-a-sides. Perhaps that’s just as well, bearing in mind what I went through.”

Alison, an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the Neonatal baby unit at Ninewells, said: “We cannot thank Steven enough with appreciation, also to the Scottish Ambulance Service, the Ninewells and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary teams. They all worked ­tirelessly to save Chris.

“He is back playing football with his doctors’ blessings.”

Defibrillator access

The couple’s daughter, Heather, has passed on the torch to help other cardiac arrest patients by raising £4,500 for St John Scotland charity, which supplies defibrillators and trains people to use them.

“Every saved life is ­success story in our book,” said St Johns Scotland.

Defibrillator saves man's life at Menzieshill.
Community defibrillators are installed across Tayside and Fife. Image: Shutterstock.

The charity provides CPR training, increases public access to defibrillators and other vital health community care.

Every year, more than 3,000 people in Scotland experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest when their heart stops pumping blood and oxygen around the body, said the Resuscitation Council UK.

Experts say less than 10% ­survive, with those living in poorer areas, but not exclusively, at more risk. And arrests can happen anywhere at any time.

