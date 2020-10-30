Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Table Talk: Brownie jealousy and the best ways to support local in this week’s food team vodcast

by The Food and Drink Team
October 30 2020, 5.00pm Updated: December 11 2020, 7.39am

With the new tier system of restrictions coming into force, the food and drink team share how we can best support local businesses. And they bring their favourite foodie finds to the table – with one causing an outbreak of envy.

It’s been another tumultuous week for the hospitality industry as businesses learned which tier of coronavirus restrictions would apply to them.

In tough times we pull together, and in this week’s vodcast the foodie four share the ways we can best support food and drink businesses through these difficult days and months ahead.

They also bring their favourite finds from Scotland’s larder to the table – but jealousy breaks out when someone showcases a very special delivery of brownies that leaves the others green with envy.

More on the topics covered this week:

Nine ways you can help support local food and drink businesses in your area amid ongoing restrictions

Social Bite launches UK-wide brownie delivery service that could be coming through a letterbox near you

Fish distributors forced to adapt their business model and go straight to the consumer – with a little help from celebrity chef James Martin

