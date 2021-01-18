Competition: Win a bottle of Duncan Taylor’s Black Bull peated Scotch whisky to help you celebrate Burns Night

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Toast the Bard in style this Burns Night with this delicious whisky from Black Bull.

There’s only one tipple fit to toast Robert Burns with, and that is a fine dram of Scottish whisky.

We have teamed up with Black Bull, created by Scottish spirits firm Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, to give away three bottles of Black Bull’s new peated Scotch whisky to three lucky winners.

Announcing the dram’s launch just before Christmas, the peated expression is the perfect way to raise a glass to Rabbie with its powerful and robust full-bodied flavour.

Enjoy a big blast of dry smoke from this new release which is a great addition to the firm’s existing portfolio.

On the palate, the tasting notes include dark malty tones with earthy peat, salted nuts and some citrus, and it finishes with a warming salty and sweet taste of spiced apples and lingering smoky embers.

For your chance to win one of the bottles, enter your details into the form below by 9am on Friday January 22.

For more information on the whisky click here.