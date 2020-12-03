Christmas is a time for giving: How local food businesses and charities intend to help others this festive season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From free ready-to-heat dinners to festive hampers and treats, Brian Stormont hears how big-hearted organisations are planning to step in to save Christmas.

While Yuletide celebrations will be very different in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, this will mean it’s likely that more people than ever could spend Christmas Day on their own.

As a result, local food businesses and organisations have mobilised to help people enjoy a happier Christmas celebration.

Ready to heat dinners

In Montrose, Rug Bug Benny’s is providing more than 100 ready to heat Christmas dinners to people who need them in the town and the surrounding area.

And each will be delivered on the big day itself accompanied by a bottle of beer or wine.

🎄CHRISTMAS DELIVERED🎄2020 has been a year of …… i don’t actually know how to put it into words.A year of more… Posted by Rug Bug Bennys on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Owner of the venue, Scott Learnmonth, said: “Last year we did about 40 or 50, but at the start of the first lockdown between March and June we did about 3,000 meals for care homes, NHS staff and everything else and now with Christmas on the horizon we are doing it again, but this time with Christmas meals.”

Pantry hamper

In Brechin, clients of the community pantry will all receive a Christmas hamper of treats in addition to a food parcel.

Unfortunately the Christmas Day community lunch has been cancelled. However, primary schools have held a Christmas card competition and four designs will be chosen and sent out to those who would normally attend the lunch.

Inside will be a mini Radio Times viewing timetable and it will also include listening and internet links as well and a £10 Co-op gift card which will allow them to purchase themselves a wee treat.

The monies have come from the leftovers from 2019, a community fund donation from the Co-op and the money raised from an online Christmas fayre.

There is also hope that pipers in Brechin will give up some of their time on Christmas Day to play at local nursing homes and sheltered housing complexes.

Festive treats

At The Haven Community Larder in Stonehaven, the team are kicking off their Christmas programme on December 7 when festive treats and Yuletide essentials will be available.

Our Haven Elfer is excited to have porridge, scotch broth, broth mix and fly cemeteries in celebration of St Andrew’s… Posted by The Haven in Stonehaven on Monday, November 30, 2020

There will be an opportunity to buy Christmas gifts at a suggested donation.

A spokesperson added: “Plans are well under way to make sure the Covid Grinch doesn’t steal Christmas as 2020 has been hard enough for Stonehaven residents already. Community Larder opening times to be confirmed soon and festive specials to be announced.”

Helping foodbank

Inverbervie-based business Kate’s Bespoke Catering will be selling Christmas dinner boxes, with canapes and three courses delivered prepared and ready for you to just pop in the oven on Christmas Day, with the company donating a meal to a local foodbank for every box sold.

The past seven months have been incredibly difficult for us as a business. This looks to get harder with furlough… Posted by Kate's Bespoke Catering on Monday, September 28, 2020

Donations will be split between foodbanks supported by The Trussell Trust in the north-east and Dundee areas dependant on where the purchase is made and they have a target of providing 250 meals for those in need this festive seasons.

Click here to purchasing a box for yourself or as a gift for someone else.