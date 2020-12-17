24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Chivas Blending Experience for two at Strathisla Distillery plus Bottle of Chivas Regal 12-year-old

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Today’s prize not only includes a bottle of Chivas Regal’s 12-year-old whisky but you also get the chance to experience Strathisla Distillery.

The countdown to Christmas has well and truly started and with just over a week to go, our prizes are becoming more and more popular with our readers, with many already bagging some incredible experiences.

And today is no exception as we’re giving one lucky person the chance to win The Chivas Blending Experience for two at the renowned Strathisla Distillery, as well as a bottle of Chivas’ 12-year-old to keep them going until they can arrange to go for their experience at the venue.

Based in Keith, Strathilsa is one of Scotland’s most stunning distilleries and is the oldest working distillery in the Highlands dating back to 1786.

The blending experience itself will see our winner and a plus one immerse themselves in the world of Chivas Regal, discovering how it is made and finding out more about the people behind this world renowned brand.

The winner will also get the chance to taste some special drama and create their own blend in the style of Chivas Regal which they can take home and show off to their family and friends.

With a private shopping experience at the distillery available in the run up to Christmas, there’s plenty time for those who live locally to pick up last-minute presents, too.

For your chance to win this incredible whisky prize, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow (Friday December 18).

We’ll only use your information for entry into the competition and delivery of the prize if you win. Full terms and conditions can be found on the entry form, however, please note this competition is only open to those in the UK aged 18 and over. Booking is subject to availability.

To enter:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.