Did the 2020 surge in supporting local veg producers have an impact and is it still continuing today?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

With pressure on local veg producers to help feed a nation on lockdown in 2020, many experienced an increase in sales and support from customers.

As the nation was in some type of lockdown for most of last year, many of us turned to local businesses for home deliveries for our food and drink, including locally-produced vegetable boxes.

And it was down to local producers and farm shops to help feed the nation, with several experiencing a sudden surge in demand for homegrown food such as vegetables, fruit and grains.