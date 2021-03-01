Something went wrong - please try again later.

It wasn’t until Ross Smyth picked up his phone to the team at MasterChef that he realised he was in for the experience of a lifetime.

The owner of a busy fiberglass manufacturing firm, 58-year-old businessman, Ross Smyth, didn’t think life could get any busier.

That was until he received a random call from the team at MasterChef earlier last year telling him he had made it onto the 17th series.