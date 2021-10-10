Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: These financiers are worth investing some time in

By Karla Sinclair
October 10 2021, 5.00pm
Financiers.

Combining earthy almonds with not one but two luxurious flavours of chocolate never tasted so good.

If you’re on the hunt for a decadent dessert that is just as exciting to make as it is to eat, then this quick recipe for financiers could be just what you’re looking for.

Using indulgent dark and ruby chocolate and almonds, the flavours in this bake are enough to make anyone’s mouth water.

Financiers

Makes 9

Ingredients

  • 170g unsalted butter
  • 120g ground almonds
  • 40g flour
  • 4 egg whites
  • 140g icing sugar, sifted

For the decoration:

  • 30g of 70% dark chocolate
  • 30g of 47% ruby chocolate
  • 50g pistachios, shelled and chopped

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 140C Fan/160C/320F/Gas Mark 3.
  2. Prepare a nine-hole mould (financiers are best made in silicone moulds, but if using a metal mould prepare by brushing the cavities with a little melted butter).
  3. In a small saucepan, melt the butter and continue to cook on a low heat, watching carefully, until it has started to brown and foam slightly. Then remove from heat.
  4. In a mixing jug, combine ground almonds and flour. Whisk egg whites with the icing sugar into soft peak meringue.
  5. Gently fold in the almonds and flour with a spatula, until well combined. Slowly incorporate the melted butter and continue to fold with the spatula until all is thoroughly mixed.
  6. Next, pour the batter into the moulds; each should be two-thirds full.
  7. Bake the financiers for 20-25 minutes, until the little cakes are golden and firm to touch. Cool on a wire rack.
  8. To decorate: Melt both chocolates in separate bowls over simmering water.
  9. Decorate the cooled cakes one by one, dipping half of each financier into the dark chocolate, then drizzling with ruby chocolate. Top with chopped pistachios and set aside until the chocolate has hardened.
  10. Store in an airtight container, for no longer than two days.

Recipe from Knoops – Chocolate Recipes Through The Day. RRP £20.

For more chocolate recipes…

