Dunfermline Indian restaurant Dhoom aims to help diners eat out for less in January

Dhoom, an Indian eatery in Dunfermline, has taken inspiration from the Eat Out To Help Out scheme with its own version of the initiative.
By Julia Bryce
January 17 2022, 6.00am Updated: January 17 2022, 8.28am
Dhoom owner  Dhaneswhar Prasad with two dancers at an event at his restaurant.

Dhoom Indian “streatery” and cocktail bar on New Row has implemented its own version of the UK Government scheme at what its owner says is “traditionally a challenging time for hospitality”.

Owner Dhaneswhar Prasad wanted to offer customers the opportunity to try the venue’s evening taster menu and receive 50% off.

It is usually priced at £20.95 per person and, with the discount, customers can enjoy it for half the price.

The venue, which opened in 2018, will honour the discount on all remaining Mondays, Wednesday and Thursdays of January.

What’s on the Dhoom taster menu?

Only available with the firm’s evening taster menu, diners can enjoy five different starters and a choice of a main with chapati bread, Masala chips and rice.

Dhoom showcases Dhaba-style food as offered at authentic roadside eateries across India.

Current dishes on the taster menu include southern lamb masala and Tangri kebabs from Hyderabadi.

There is also a range of vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and nut-free options to try.

The evening taster menu.

Why offer discount?

The start of the month is usually a more challenging time for hospitality venues to try to encourage diners to eat out, as many people tend to overspend at Christmas and look to save throughout January.

And with current restrictions on hospitality in place and venues having to operate with reduced household numbers per table, this is also proving challenging for the industry.

A winner at the 2021 Scottish Curry Awards, held in Glasgow last November, Dhaneswhar Prasad wanted to do what he could for the local community while helping his business survive.

He said: “This is traditionally a quiet time for the trade, and money can be tight for customers.

“We thought that by bringing back our own version of Eat Out To Help Out for January and offering a discounted scheme we would enable diners to still enjoy the little treat of the delicious evening taster menu at Dhoom for midweek dining.

“Our Indian spice and colourful surroundings will brighten up the winter days and it was a way of thanking loyal customers.”

Throughout the pandemic, Dhoom has donated hundreds of free meals to local community groups and members of the public.

He added: “We were happy to do our bit to help out earlier on in the pandemic and very much enjoyed donating the meals,” said Prasad.

“Things are still very difficult for the hospitality industry as the pandemic lingers on, but we are very lucky to have built up a strong customer base in the town, and also attract many customers from outwith Dunfermline.”

For more on local food and drink…

