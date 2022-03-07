A must try: the sweet and spicy sauce transforming Scottish recipes!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you heard of Baba’s Sauce?

It’s the sweet, spicy condiment sweeping the nation, transforming dishes by adding layers upon layers of flavour.

Plenty of restaurants and eateries in the East of Scotland have picked up on the iconic condiment, introducing it to their menus and delighting customers with its wonderfully unique tang.

These four establishments are absolutely loving what is set to be the sauce of the century – have you sampled their wares yet?

Find out how they are showcasing the incredible potential of Baba’s Sauce…

Grosset’s Butchers Dundee

Grossett’s of Tayside is a champion butcher in Dundee and one of the only Aberdeen Angus certified butchers in the area. It has been creating speciality pies, haggis, sausages, steak, pork and lamb for meat-loving Dundonians since 1932.

With a cabinet full of trophies for its sumptuous steak pies, mince pies and black pudding, Grossett’s makes its wares from the best beef in the Highlands which is matured for four weeks to produce the world-renowned taste.

The butcher won the best steak pie in Scotland a few years back, which was no easy feat.

A family business in Dundee for nearly 100 years now situated on Dundee’s Arbroath Road.

Stocker of Baba’s sauce and proud owner of Grosset’s Butcher, Gilbert has created many popular products with the iconic condiment. The favourite of which has to be his Bacon Cheese Turnovers.

A winning combination already, you may think, but add in some Baba’s and you have a sensationally tasty dish, complete with delicious puff pastry.

Make sure you buy more than one on your next visit, as you will definitely regret it if you don’t.

Pie Bob’s Arbroath

Pie Bob’s, just off the main Montrose Road in Arbroath, needs very little introduction.

Established in 1925 by the McPherson family, Pie Bob’s provides much loved pies and cakes to the local community, 24 hour a day!

Tradition, quality and consistency remains a priority since Neil took over and he is always keen to try out new savoury and sweet treats for his customers to sample.

Whether it is for a quick bite to eat or an indulgent cake, all of the products are baked fresh in the bakery.

With many special themed products and great service offered at all times of the day, Pie Bob’s is certainly worth a visit in Arbroath.

Neil’s eagerness to try out new products has resulted in the Baba’s Sweet & Spicy Chicken Pie being very popular with his customers.

The shredded chicken breast is marinated in Baba’s Sauce and makes for a very tasty and unique eating experience. The combination of the sweet and spicy sauce with the chicken is absolute perfection and will certainly have you revisiting again to have another.

Pie Bob’s, 5 Grant Rd, Arbroath DD11 1JY

Stocks Snack Bar

A little bit further afield, Baba’s Sauce has reached Kirkcaldy.

Stocks Snack Bar, located on Links Street, is well known for its fantastic array of tasty hot and cold snacks. Open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch it is certainly worth a visit.

You can even phone in your orders for collection if you don’t want to be standing around waiting.

Stocks is renowned for its daily changing specials, all of which have been further improved by Baba’s Sauce.

Donner hoagies with Baba’s Sauce are always hugely popular but the delicious loaded fries with Baba’s Sauce has been the biggest hit with customers.

These are brilliant on their own or make the perfect side to any of Stocks Snack Bar’s mains. You can add chicken pakora to the fries and with the delicious Baba’s Sauce, you are in for a real treat!

Check Stocks out on Facebook for the daily specials available or call them to order straight away on 07394 169018.

Sunny’s Restaurant and Takeaway

And obviously we need to include the place it all began: Sunny’s on Dalglish Road.

Try it on burgers, pizzas, calzones, kebabs, anything you want – it goes with everything!

Sunny’s late father created Baba’s Sauce in the late 70’s in Dundee, and went on to use its sensational flavours in dishes across all of his restaurants.

After Sunny’s father had passed away, Sunny and his mum opened their first takeaway. They included the family sauce on the menu, and decided to name it Baba’s Sauce because, in a number of cultures, baba means dad.

As the pandemic affected the restaurant trade, the family is now concentrating heavily on Baba’s sauce.

It is made to the family’s very own, very secret recipe. Sunny says: “We are the only people who know how to make it; I have it written down and it is kept safe, but I know it off by heart and so does my mum.

“We have actually got over 12 spices in there, as well as dried and powdered chilli. It’s a complex process – we have to layer the flavours.”

You can buy your own bottles of Baba’s Sauce from a number of establishments in Dundee. For more information, visit the Baba’s Sauce Facebook page, where Sunny also posts videos of recipes for you to try with the sauce!