Cooking on a budget: The Hairy Bikers’ Turkish eggs will set you up for the day

Eggs are a staple at any breakfast table – but this recipe for Turkish eggs by celebrity chefs The Hairy Bikers is sure to put an added spring in your step.

Eggs are reasonably priced, simple to find in local shops and supermarkets, versatile and packed full of protein. Need I go on?

TV duo Si King and Dave Myers, who are known as The Hairy Bikers, are well aware of their benefits. And this recipe shows how to elevate them even further.

Featuring in their recipe book The Hairy Dieters ‘Simple Healthy Food’, published by Seven Dials, the dish takes just 15 minutes to make.

Si will be cooking up a storm at Taste of Grampian this weekend, which will be taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Turkish eggs

Serves 2

Ingredients

Yoghurt

150g yoghurt or thick kefir

1 small garlic clove, crushed (optional)

Zest of ½ lemon

Sea salt

Chilli oil

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp butter

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp chilli flakes

To serve

1 tsp white wine vinegar

2–4 fresh eggs

Juice of ½ lemon

Leaves from a few parsley sprigs, finely chopped

Method

First prepare the yoghurt or kefir. Put it in a heatproof bowl with the

garlic, if using, the lemon zest and a pinch of salt. Set the bowl over

a saucepan of simmering water and whisk the yoghurt or kefir as it

heats. The aim is to get it to blood temperature. Remove the bowl

from the heat, cover and set aside while preparing the eggs and oil. To prepare the oil, heat the olive oil and butter in a small saucepan

until the butter has melted. Add the paprika and chilli flakes and swirl

around to combine. Season with salt. To poach the eggs, bring a saucepan of water to the boil and add the vinegar. Lower the eggs, still in their shells, into the water and leave for 20 seconds exactly, then remove. Turn the heat down to a simmer. Swirl the water to create a whirlpool effect and carefully crack the eggs into the water, one at a time. Cook for 3 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon and place on some kitchen paper to drain. To assemble, divide the yoghurt or kefir between 2 shallow bowls and top with the eggs. Drizzle over the oil, then squeeze over the lemon juice and garnish with the parsley.

The Hairy Dieters ‘Simple Healthy Food’ is available in trade paperback at £16.99 and ebook at £8.99. It is out now.

