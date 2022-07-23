Perthshire’s Wild Hearth Bakery on why farmers’ markets are important to them By Karla Sinclair July 23 2022, 6.00am 0 comments [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Farmers market video watch Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Food & Drink team Food & Drink Restaurant review: Dunkeld train station burger shack could be a rail success with less bluster July 23 2022 Food & Drink 6 spots to dine al fresco in Fife when the sun is shining (and even when it’s not) July 23 20220 Food & Drink We put supermarket brands up against Tropicana’s fresh orange juice to find out which is best July 23 20220 More from The Courier Emergency response after fire break out at Next Home store in Dundee Gun charge drug dealer beat pensioner to ground after Tayport chase Premium Content FIONA ARMSTRONG: How to solve a problem like a meringue munching mutt Paul Whitelaw: Our TV critic looks forward to some Glasgow banter in this week’s episode of Two Doors Down, and is full anticipation for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games TELLYBOX: New drama feels out of control COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland have failed Allan Bryant’s family again
Conversation