Food Behaviour: The Pepsi Paradox and the power of branding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Food Behaviour: The Pepsi Paradox and the power of branding

By Mariam Okhai
June 24 2022, 5.00pm
pepsi paradox
Do brands change the way we taste?

We often hear about the power of branding, but could it really change the way we taste?

That is exactly what Samuel McClure and his colleagues found when they conducted a taste test experiment with individuals using Coca-Cola® (Coke®) and Pepsi®.

In a term they coined the Pepsi Paradox, they highlighted that branding can have a significant impact no only on how we perceive food, but also our preferences for the food we eat.

pepsi paradox
Branding can change people’s preferences.

This behaviour can be applied to multiple types of food and drink choices we make and shows the power of marketing and branding in our every day lives.

If we feel we associate with a brand and their ethos resonate with our own, it can cause mass shifts in our food behaviour.

The Pepsi Paradox

Coke and Pepsi are nearly identical in their composition and yet people generally will prefer one fizzy drink over the other.

However, when people are anonymously given one drink or the other their brain scans suggest they have a consistent level of enjoyment and preference for both.

Coca-cola is the preferred brand.
Coca-cola is the preferred brand.

However, when the brands were shown before being handed the drink, the brain scans showed much higher levels of brain response for Coke than Pepsi and in turn reflected an expressed preference for Coke.

This was taken one step further by Charlotte Schallenberg in a experiment with Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi.

Pepsi paradox- A Diet Pepsi can next to a Diet Coke can
Does one taste better than the other?

When individuals undertook the blind taste test they preferred the Diet Pepsi, but when they were aware of the branding, preferred the Coca-Cola option.

Branding power

Looking at this from a behavioural science perspective we can see that the power of brands can change not only our preference but also our decision making in terms of which drink we would choose to purchase.

Furthermore, it shows the lack of logic behind making these choices since in many cases the participants had no preference or preferred Diet Pepsi.

People trust branded goods.
People trust branded goods.

The real crux of this is that we are vastly unaware of how influenced we are of the brands that exist in our world today.

If you did the same experiment for fast food places or pizza places you would most likely enjoy a rival brand or cheaper alternative over the branded product.

My advice would be to keep an eye out and try having alternative brands, because you might find you ‘Taste The Feeling’ in a rival or budget option.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing. 

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

For more food behaviour…

Exercise: Here’s how your food can help you – and advice on how to eat right

Why caffeine may be affecting you more than you think

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier