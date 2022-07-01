Food Behaviour: Are superfoods really the answer to a perfectly balanced diet?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Food Behaviour: Are superfoods really the answer to a perfectly balanced diet?

By Mariam Okhai
July 1 2022, 5.00pm Updated: July 1 2022, 5.39pm
Are superfoods the answer to our diet questions?
Are superfoods the answer to our diet questions?

Are superfoods really the way to have the perfectly balanced diet, or is it a marketing term used to sell more products?

Superfoods have been sold to us as being nutrient-rich foods that are labelled as being extremely beneficial for health and overall wellbeing.

They are said to be low calorie and have high volumes of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help to detox the body and prevent conditions like coronary heart disease.

Breakfast using superfoods.

Superfood examples include blueberries, bananas, fish, yogurt, whole grains, leafy greens and nuts.

Despite many of these items possessing their own nutritional benefits, can they really be a super version of food?

When did superfoods begin?

The term superfood originated in 1918 during World War One when the USA started to import large amounts of bananas.

Bananas were praised for their versatility, ease of digestion and natural packaging, and thus were marketed as a superfood.

To this day bananas are seen as a staple in children’s and adult’s diets and are a trusted way of getting potassium and vitamins B6 and C.

Bananas were the first superfood and are still known as this today.

However, to put this into perspective, bananas only contain around 450mg of potassium and the average human according to the NHS needs 3,500mg of potassium per day.

That would mean you would need to eat seven bananas a day just to get your daily potassium.

On the other hand, according to the NHS, eating a balanced diet with foods such as dairy foods, fish, poultry and oats would give you the required amount of potassium you need without all the extra bananas.

Superfoods in the health industry

What makes the idea of superfoods more confusing is that experts in the health field, including dietitians and nutritional scientists, will never use the term superfood.

The reason for this is that having superfoods on top of a poor diet will not give you the effects of preventing various diseases.

Having a balanced diet and incorporating all elements is important.

Instead it is recommended to try and keep a balanced diet and incorporate these types of foods into your diet to assist in your general bodily functions and health.

Superfoods are a marketing trick

In many cases the food industry will create terms like superfood to try and sell more products that are in surplus.

Once these ideas are implemented, much like people’s thoughts on bananas, they are difficult to remove and ensure a product has a consumer no matter the economic climate.

Marketing uses superfoods as a term to draw you in.

My advice would be to not always believe the trending words used around food and drink, and ensure you aren’t letting marketing strategies dictate your own food behaviour.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing. 

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

More from food behaviour…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier