Stewart Petrie reveals Terry Masson red card introduction as he hails Montrose legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Stewart Petrie reveals Terry Masson red card introduction as he hails Montrose legend

By Scott Lorimer
July 1 2022, 5.00pm
Stewart Petrie has recalled his first dealings with Montrose legend Terry Masson.
Stewart Petrie has recalled his first dealings with Montrose legend Terry Masson.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie revealed his first involvement with club legend Terry Masson was to appeal one of his red cards.

The Gable Endies gaffer praised the Mo hero as he prepares to celebrate his testimonial game this weekend when Arbroath visit Links Park.

Masson joined the side in 2010 and remains a key part of the side, amassing 387 appearances.

The tough tackler has also racked up 105 yellow cards and been sent off seven times.

Masson red card ‘laid foundation’

The Montrose gaffer has been with the club for half that time, but recalled his first managerial involvement with the battling midfielder.

In the game prior to Petrie taking charge Masson was sent off in the opening 10 minutes.

Masson is not afraid to put a tackle in for his side.
Masson is not afraid to put a tackle in for his side.

“He leads by example on the pitch and in training,” Petrie explained.

“His ability to go and get the ball back is second to none.

“One of my first jobs when I first came to the club was to decide whether to appeal his red card up at Elgin.

“That was the foundation laid for Terry,” he joked.

“I remember speaking to the chairman before I’d taken over. He got red carded in the sixth minute.

“We did think he was unfairly red carded so we appealed it. I don’t think we won it.

“He has been brilliant for myself, Ross and the rest of the staff. He’s a pleasure to work with.”

Appeal of Montrose

The 33-year-old featured 41 times for Montrose last term proving that after 12 years he remains an integral part of the side.

Along with the other long-serving team members, Petrie does not see that changing any time soon.

“Terry will play a pivotal role again this year,” he explained.

Masson is set to play a vital role for the club once more.
Masson is set to play a vital role for the club once more.

“Bear in mind he didn’t play in a couple of games last season just with concerns around suspension towards the end, we wanted to make sure he was available for the play-offs.

“His level of consistency and his fitness levels are up there with the best.

“He’s been a mainstay of the team, along with Paul Watson, Graham Webster, Andy Steeves.

“It just shows what the guys think of the club that they’ve been here a long, long time.”

Terry Masson sets sights on Montrose appearance record and reveals how ex-Dundee heroes paved way for Links Park move

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]