Stewart Petrie reveals Terry Masson red card introduction as he hails Montrose legend

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie revealed his first involvement with club legend Terry Masson was to appeal one of his red cards.

The Gable Endies gaffer praised the Mo hero as he prepares to celebrate his testimonial game this weekend when Arbroath visit Links Park.

Masson joined the side in 2010 and remains a key part of the side, amassing 387 appearances.

The tough tackler has also racked up 105 yellow cards and been sent off seven times.

Masson red card ‘laid foundation’

The Montrose gaffer has been with the club for half that time, but recalled his first managerial involvement with the battling midfielder.

In the game prior to Petrie taking charge Masson was sent off in the opening 10 minutes.

“He leads by example on the pitch and in training,” Petrie explained.

“His ability to go and get the ball back is second to none.

“One of my first jobs when I first came to the club was to decide whether to appeal his red card up at Elgin.

“That was the foundation laid for Terry,” he joked.

“I remember speaking to the chairman before I’d taken over. He got red carded in the sixth minute.

“We did think he was unfairly red carded so we appealed it. I don’t think we won it.

“He has been brilliant for myself, Ross and the rest of the staff. He’s a pleasure to work with.”

Appeal of Montrose

The 33-year-old featured 41 times for Montrose last term proving that after 12 years he remains an integral part of the side.

Along with the other long-serving team members, Petrie does not see that changing any time soon.

“Terry will play a pivotal role again this year,” he explained.

“Bear in mind he didn’t play in a couple of games last season just with concerns around suspension towards the end, we wanted to make sure he was available for the play-offs.

“His level of consistency and his fitness levels are up there with the best.

“He’s been a mainstay of the team, along with Paul Watson, Graham Webster, Andy Steeves.

“It just shows what the guys think of the club that they’ve been here a long, long time.”