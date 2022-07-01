Bob McLardy: Tributes to former Dundee German teacher By Chris Ferguson July 1 2022, 5.00pm Updated: July 4 2022, 1.44pm 0 comments Former Banff teacher Bob McLardy. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Banff Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Obituaries team Obituaries Rosemary Matheson-Dear obituary: Former Dundee art teacher and District Girls’ Brigade president July 4 20220 Premium Content Angus & The Mearns Megan’s tribute to John Kneen, the Angus vet who saved her smile July 1 20225 Premium Content Obituaries Farming farewell for Arbroath vet John Kneen, towed to his funeral by tractor July 1 20221 Premium Content More from The Courier ‘If you’re gone, you’re gone’: Stephen Gallacher and Russell Knox lambast LIV Golf rebels Callum Davidson on Theo Bair’s big chance and best role, Max Kucheriavyi’s impact and Graham Carey’s injury Monday court round-up — Drug profits cash grab Premium Content Nathan Bellshaw: Tribute plaque and guitar set up at Dundee’s Blend café in memory of late singer Outdoor ‘bat rave’ to be held at Hospitalfield House in Angus Dundee licensing chief not ruling out refreshed policy to curb booze sales
Conversation