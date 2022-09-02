Comfort Food Friday: A nutrient-packed meal that will help fuel your family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Month-on-month comparisons carried out by analysts Kantar, on behalf of Quality Meat Scotland, which manages the Make It Scotch brand, show the cost of pork per kilogram (£4.96) in the UK has been lower than chicken (£5.04) and fish (£13.51) for the last 12 weeks.

On average, lean pork chops currently cost Scots around £5.14 per kg and boast 31.6g protein per 100g, and around 6g fat for a 3oz serving.

The Scottish Government’s Eatwell Guide recommends that individuals can have up to 70g a day of red or processed meat, forming part of a balanced diet with other sources of protein such as beans, lentils and pulses.

Cooking with ingredients such as these not only add nutritional value, such as fibre, but are ideal for batch cooking and freezing.

Tom Gibson, director of market development at Quality Meat Scotland, said: “Savvy shoppers are now switching to pork over other popular proteins such as chicken and fish. In light of this, we encourage them to keep Specially Selected Pork as part of their weekly shop.

“Pork is very versatile and our Make It Scotch chef ambassadors have been working hard to come up with affordable, easy-to-follow, nutrient-packed meals to help fuel families up and down the country.”

Pork is rich with vitamins B6, B12, iron and zinc, and is a good source of minerals like phosphorus, selenium and thiamine – all essential for body, mind and brain function.

Paired with a balanced lifestyle and exercise, pork can help slow and even reverse muscle disorders. It also helps to maintain healthy muscle tissue and increases muscle performance.

Sweet and sour pork fillet

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

600g pork fillet

For the sauce:

1 large red pepper

4 spring onions

3 cloves garlic

300g fresh pineapple

35ml white wine vinegar

35g tomato ketchup

35ml light soy sauce

35ml lemon juice

35ml rapeseed oil

15g piece fresh peeled ginger

For the pork:

15ml lemon juice

15ml light soy sauce

20g cornflour

Rapeseed oil to fry

Fresh chopped coriander to sprinkle

Method

For the sauce:

Chop the red pepper into thin strips, discarding any white pith and seeds. Wipe, trim and cut the spring onions into thin strips. Peel and finely chop the garlic. Finely chop the ginger. Chop the pineapple into small pieces. In a wok heat the oil and add the peppers, spring onion, garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes. Add all the rest of the ingredients for the sauce and bring to the boil – put this to the side while you cook the pork.

For the pork:

Cut the fillet in half lengthways – then cut the pork into thin strips. Place the pork in to a bowl along with the extra soy sauce and lemon. Stir to coat the pork. Add the cornflour to the pork bowl and mix well. Heat some oil in a large frying pan and sauté the pork on a high heat for 4 minutes – you may have to do this in batches if your pan isn’t big enough. Be careful not to crowd the pan. When cooked transfer the pork to the wok where the sauce is. Gently heat through until the sauce is piping hot and has thickened slightly. Serve topped with chopped coriander and steamed rice.