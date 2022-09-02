Comfort Food Friday: A nutrient-packed meal that will help fuel your family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Comfort Food Friday: A nutrient-packed meal that will help fuel your family

By Brian Stormont
September 2 2022, 11.45am
Sweet and sour pork fillet.
Sweet and sour pork fillet.

Month-on-month comparisons carried out by analysts Kantar, on behalf of Quality Meat Scotland, which manages the Make It Scotch brand, show the cost of pork per kilogram (£4.96) in the UK has been lower than chicken (£5.04) and fish (£13.51) for the last 12 weeks.

On average, lean pork chops currently cost Scots around £5.14 per kg and boast 31.6g protein per 100g, and around 6g fat for a 3oz serving.

The Scottish Government’s Eatwell Guide recommends that individuals can have up to 70g a day of red or processed meat, forming part of a balanced diet with other sources of protein such as beans, lentils and pulses.

Cooking with ingredients such as these not only add nutritional value, such as fibre, but are ideal for batch cooking and freezing.

Tom Gibson, director of market development at Quality Meat Scotland, said: “Savvy shoppers are now switching to pork over other popular proteins such as chicken and fish. In light of this, we encourage them to keep Specially Selected Pork as part of their weekly shop.

“Pork is very versatile and our Make It Scotch chef ambassadors have been working hard to come up with affordable, easy-to-follow, nutrient-packed meals to help fuel families up and down the country.”

Pork is rich with vitamins B6, B12, iron and zinc, and is a good source of minerals like phosphorus, selenium and thiamine – all essential for body, mind and brain function.

Paired with a balanced lifestyle and exercise, pork can help slow and even reverse muscle disorders. It also helps to maintain healthy muscle tissue and increases muscle performance.

Sweet and sour pork fillet

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 600g pork fillet

For the sauce:

  • 1 large red pepper
  • 4 spring onions
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 300g fresh pineapple
  • 35ml white wine vinegar
  • 35g tomato ketchup
  • 35ml light soy sauce
  • 35ml lemon juice
  • 35ml rapeseed oil
  • 15g piece fresh peeled ginger

For the pork:

  • 15ml lemon juice
  • 15ml light soy sauce
  • 20g cornflour
  • Rapeseed oil to fry
  • Fresh chopped coriander to sprinkle

Method

For the sauce:

  1. Chop the red pepper into thin strips, discarding any white pith and seeds.
  2. Wipe, trim and cut the spring onions into thin strips.
  3. Peel and finely chop the garlic.
  4. Finely chop the ginger.
  5. Chop the pineapple into small pieces.
  6. In a wok heat the oil and add the peppers, spring onion, garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes.
  7. Add all the rest of the ingredients for the sauce and bring to the boil – put this to the side while you cook the pork.

For the pork:

  1. Cut the fillet in half lengthways – then cut the pork into thin strips.
  2. Place the pork in to a bowl along with the extra soy sauce and lemon.
  3. Stir to coat the pork.
  4. Add the cornflour to the pork bowl and mix well.
  5. Heat some oil in a large frying pan and sauté the pork on a high heat for 4 minutes – you may have to do this in batches if your pan isn’t big enough. Be careful not to crowd the pan.
  6. When cooked transfer the pork to the wok where the sauce is.
  7. Gently heat through until the sauce is piping hot and has thickened slightly.
  8. Serve topped with chopped coriander and steamed rice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Eleanor Kelleher, Project Co-ordinator of Perth & Kinross Foodbank
Perth and Kinross Foodbank needs public support as users rise by 20% in the…
Sweet and sour pork fillet.
Hop in the saddle and pedal to 7 of the best cycling cafes in…
0
image shows a family recipe book with old fashioned writing on a table with flour and eggs. Family snapshots are scattered around it.
LINDSAY BRUCE: I tasted my childhood in a forgotten family recipe book
1
Sweet and sour pork fillet.
When Kirriemuir firm's Peter Pan Scotch Oats reigned supreme as the breakfast of champions
0
new openings tayside summer
The best of Tayside's summer 2022 food and drink openings
0
Sweet and sour pork fillet.
Midweek meal: Celebrate Welsh Rarebit Day with this traditional recipe that oozes flavour
Sweet and sour pork fillet.
What's new in Fife? Our top food and drink openings from summer 2022
0
macrotrition
Young entrepreneur sells more than 40,000 meals with Perth and Fife meal prep business
0
The Great Perthshire Food & Drink Festival 2022
From food tours to kayak picnics: What not to miss The Great Perthshire Food…
0
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf

More from The Courier

Dundee fly-tipping Baldovie Recycling Centre
Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes
0
Sweet and sour pork fillet.
Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault
Sweet and sour pork fillet.
Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Sweet and sour pork fillet.
Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered
0
Sweet and sour pork fillet.
Neglectful Angus owner banned from keeping pets after injured dog put to sleep