Hop in the saddle and pedal to 7 of the best cycling cafes in Fife, Dundee and Angus

Fife, Dundee and Angus have some of the best cycling in the country – they also have some of the top bicycle-friendly cafes and restaurants.

Which is why we have put together a list of the pitstops you need to pencil in for your next ride, whether it’s a morning jaunt or a multi-day adventure.

Facilities such as water refill stations and top-notch coffee and cake make them perfect for two-wheeled visitors.

But the following cafes are not just for the lycra-brigade only, anyone will get a kick out of these great venues, and maybe motivate you to jump in the saddle yourself.

Address: 129 High St, Kinross, KY13 8AQ

The team at Unorthodox make some of the best coffee in the UK, and over the pandemic have built up a loyal following through online sales.

But it’s also a must-visit for anyone cycling along the nearby No.1 route on the National Cycle Network, which links Edinburgh to Dundee.

I can vouch for the quality of the pecan pie slice I chomped, which more than made up for the soaking I got on a recent rain-lashed ride.

Address: 38 Cupar Rd, Auchtermuchty, KY14 7DJ

If you are looking for a scenic cycle ride in north-east Fife, you can do a lot worse than the back-roads route from Auchtermuchty to Perth.

Dipping over the hill to Newburgh gives you a panoramic view of the River Tay that is hard to beat.

The best place to start the trip is from the The Old Barn Coffee Shop in Auchtermuchty, which serves up a hearty range of coffees and cakes in a barn that used to be part of the former coach house next door.

Address: Waterfront Place, Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

The heart of Dundee cycling is at the city’s Cycle Hub Cafe on the renovated waterfront.

The cafe has everything from bike hire to bicycle repair – and of course a cafe with a great selection of coffees and cake.

The hub also organises city bike rides and charity events, so keep an eye on its Facebook page for details. There is a sister Cycle Hub in Arbroath.

Address: Stannergate Rd, Dundee, DD1 3NA

This Dundee Port cafe has been serving Dundonians for the past three years and because of its proximity to the NCN 1 cycle path that goes all the way up the east coast is a favourite with cyclists.

Linda’s toasties and filled rolls are a big hit with anyone looking for food fuel.

So get peddling and drop in for a bite.

Address: The Station, Park Rd, Brechin, DD9 7AF

The Whistle Stop is a great stop-off for anyone tackling Angus’s many cycle routes. And as it’s next to Brechin train station it can serve as either a staring point or finish line for day trips.

Train stations are often a hub for cyclists as ScotRail allows bikes on for free.

It’s always a good idea to reserve ahead of time, however. It’s no fun when the bike racks are full and you have to wait for the next train.

Address: 1 Millgate, Arbroath, DD11 1NN

Cyclists all seem to have one thing in common – they love their coffee.

Which is why they fit right in at Arbroath’s funky coffee house, The Daily Grind.

Coffee is taken seriously here, so when you need a caffeine fix to power those final few miles, make sure to drop in here.

Address: Bridgend of Lintrathen, Kirriemuir, DD8 5JH

The countryside around Kirriemuir is some of the most beautiful in all of Angus, and great for full-day rides.

Wee Bear Cafe is the perfect spot to fill up on coffee and cake.

And as it sits ride on the edge of Loch of Lintrathen, is an amazing place to recharge the legs.