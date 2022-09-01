Perth and Kinross Foodbank needs public support as users rise by 20% in the past year – here’s how you can help

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With fuel and food prices soaring, dependency on food banks has increased rapidly throughout the Tayside and Fife area, and will continue to increase moving into the winter.

Not only have the number of food banks in Perth and Kinross increased from four to 24 in the space of three years, but so has the number of people relying on getting access to these services.

For the Perth and Kinross Foodbank this is a concerning reality, with the need for their services increasing by 20% this year compared to their usual annual 5% increase prior to the pandemic.

Although their numbers are slightly masked now due to the volume of those firms and community projects offering support services now, in the last year the team have fed their highest number of people to date. A total of 7,504 to be exact.

Broken down, this amounts to 3,536 parcels, with one parcel feeding two, and 2,491 of those individuals being children. This is from just one food bank.

Perth and Kinross Foodbank on Cutlog Vennel in Perth is part of The Trussell Trust’s network of 428 across the UK. In 2021/22, The Trussell Trust provided 2,173,158 three-day emergency food supplies. Of these, 832,109 went to children.

In total the local venue takes in 72 tonnes of donated food a year of and gives out 75 tonnes to those that need it, meaning that despite donations they are having to spend more of the not-for-profit’s funds on additional food supplies to meet demand.

Demand in winter “off the scale”

Project coordinator at Perth and Kinross Foodbank, Eleanor Kelleher, describes the numbers as being “the calm before the storm” as we head into autumn and winter.

“We always experience increases in winter due to the weather conditions,” she said.

“With the prices this year there are a lot more people struggling. After October it will be off the scale.”

Pandemic struggles from the past two years have resulted in skewed figures for the not-for-profit. It has seen both large increases and decreases which has left foodbanks unable to project how much supply they will need.

Eleanor explains: “Food banks are worried about stock levels as they have been hugely reduced because of a steady increase in people needing help and the amount of donations also reducing.

“We need as much food donations as we can going into winter.”

Long-term solutions needed

Although the Perth & Kinross Foodbank gives out both food items and household essentials including cleaning product, toiletries and baby products, their aim is to help find a solution for those individuals using their services.

“Food is a short term help but it doesn’t get to the route of the problem,” Eleanor said.

“Equally important for us is signposting and getting them the help that they need.

“Half of the work we do helps people gain access to their welfare rights, social welfare funding, and getting money into their pockets.”

How to access a foodbank

Individuals are able to gain access to the foodbank by being referred from more than 100 different agencies that the foodbank works with.

Alternatively, those who need to get access can call Perth and Kinross Council’s community support line on 0345 301 1100. The team will then be able to refer them to get the correct welfare advice and support.

Once referred individuals are automatically assigned a food parcel which is dependent on the household size. For those living on their own or with another person they will receive a couple parcel. Anyone living in a bigger group will receive a family parcel.

This supply of food and household essentials will last for three days and will contain meals and snacks including instant meals, soups, pasta, rice, milk, juice, toilet roll tinned foods, feminine hygiene products, pet food, dental products and more.

Food parcels can then be collected from Perth and Kinross Foodbank between noon and 4pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 1:30-3:30pm on Thursday.

Alternatively individuals can also collect from their Blairgowrie location at St Catharine’s Community Centre on George Street from 10-11:30am on Tuesday and 2:30-4pm on Thursday.

How can you help and donate?

Although it may seem easier to donate money to the foodbank, Eleanor explains that this can make it difficult in terms of deciding what to buy and having to transport it to their community centre for packing.

Donations can be made in a number of ways to the Perth and Kinross Foodbank to help those who are struggling.

The foodbank is currently in need of:

Small coffee jars

Instant meals (e.g. Pot Noodles, quick cook rice, Cuppa Soup)

Cooking sauces

Jam

Soup

Sweets/crisps/biscuits