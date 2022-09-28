Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver’s flexible sweet potato chilli

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearty and warming, just in time for autumn; Jamie Oliver’s sweet potato chilli is a surefire way to banish the seasonal blues.

It is also the perfect dish to have in your repertoire, because one recipe can be made into multiple dishes.

Celebrity chef Jamie has written a whole book of one-pot recipes that offer the kitchen cook a lot of flexibility.

His sweet potato chilli is a great example of a recipe that feeds the whole family with minimal fuss. See below to learn how to turn this one-pot dish into six classic meals.

Jamie Oliver’s sweet potato chilli

(Serves 12)

Ingredients

6 sweet potatoes (250g each)

Olive oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 x 95g jar of chipotle chilli paste

500g fresh or frozen chopped mixed onion, carrot & celery

Small bunch of coriander (15g)

3 x 400g tins of black beans

3 x 400g tins of quality plum tomatoes

60g feta cheese

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Put a large deep casserole pan on a medium-high heat. Peel the sweet potatoes, placing them in the pan as you go. Add one tablespoon of olive oil and fry for five minutes, turning occasionally, until starting to get golden. Push to one side, add the cumin, let it sizzle, then spoon in the jar of chipotle chilli paste and add two jars’ worth of water. Tip in the chopped mixed veg, finely chop and add the coriander stalks, reserving the leaves, then bake for one hour. Remove from the oven and add the beans, juice and all, then the tomatoes, scrunching them in through clean hands, along with one tin’s worth of water. Stir well, then roast for another hour, or until the sweet potatoes are tender. Season to perfection, then – if enjoying straight away – crumble over the feta and top with the coriander leaves, to serve. Enjoy as is, batching up extra portions to stash in the fridge or freezer for future meals.

Sweet potato chilli nachos

Reheat some chilli until piping hot, then spoon over crunchy tortilla chips and grate over a little cheddar cheese, finishing with some jarred sliced jalapenos and a couple of fresh coriander or baby mint leaves, if you’ve got them.

Sweet potato chilli quesadilla

For two, smash leftover sweet potato and grated melty cheese between two tortillas and toast on both sides in a hot frying pan until golden. Remove, then quickly reheat some chilli until piping hot. Add jalapenos, yoghurt, and fresh coriander.

Sweet potato chilli soup and avocado

Slice some leftover sweet potato. Blitz some chilli in a blender. Reheat both in a pan until piping hot, then serve with cubes of ripe avocado, fresh coriander leaves, yoghurt or soured cream, and toasted tortillas.

Sweet potato chilli salad bowl

Reheat some chilli until piping hot, then serve with rice and crunchy salad like shredded carrot and juicy tomatoes, dressed with lemon and fresh coriander. Finish with yoghurt or soured cream, a drizzle of hot chilli sauce and a tiny bit of feta.

Sweet potato chilli wrap

Reheat some chilli until piping hot, then spoon over a warm tortilla and add shredded little gem lettuce, fresh baby mint leaves and little crumbling of feta. Serve with a lime wedge, for squeezing over.

Sweet potato chilli jacket

Keep it classic – reheat some chilli until piping hot, then spoon over a

crispy jacket potato and serve with a dollop of yoghurt or soured cream, a tiny bit of feta and a few fresh coriander leaves, if you’ve got them.

For more midweek meal ideas, search our archive. More Jamie Oliver recipes can be found here.

ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House, Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, priced £28. Photography: Richard Clatworthy, 2022. Available now.