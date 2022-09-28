Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver’s flexible sweet potato chilli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver’s flexible sweet potato chilli

By Brian Stormont
September 28 2022, 5.00pm
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.

Hearty and warming, just in time for autumn; Jamie Oliver’s sweet potato chilli is a surefire way to banish the seasonal blues.

It is also the perfect dish to have in your repertoire, because one recipe can be made into multiple dishes.

Celebrity chef Jamie has written a whole book of one-pot recipes that offer the kitchen cook a lot of flexibility.

His sweet potato chilli is a great example of a recipe that feeds the whole family with minimal fuss. See below to learn how to turn this one-pot dish into six classic meals.

Jamie Oliver’s sweet potato chilli

(Serves 12)

Jamie’s sweet potato chilli.

Ingredients

  • 6 sweet potatoes (250g each)
  • Olive oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 x 95g jar of chipotle chilli paste
  • 500g fresh or frozen chopped mixed onion, carrot & celery
  • Small bunch of coriander (15g)
  • 3 x 400g tins of black beans
  • 3 x 400g tins of quality plum tomatoes
  • 60g feta cheese
Jamie Oliver has written a book of one-pot recipes.

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Put a large deep casserole pan on a medium-high heat.
  2. Peel the sweet potatoes, placing them in the pan as you go. Add one tablespoon of olive oil and fry for five minutes, turning occasionally, until starting to get golden.
  3. Push to one side, add the cumin, let it sizzle, then spoon in the jar of chipotle chilli paste and add two jars’ worth of water.
  4. Tip in the chopped mixed veg, finely chop and add the coriander stalks, reserving the leaves, then bake for one hour.
  5. Remove from the oven and add the beans, juice and all, then the tomatoes, scrunching them in through clean hands, along with one tin’s worth of water.
  6. Stir well, then roast for another hour, or until the sweet potatoes are tender.
  7. Season to perfection, then – if enjoying straight away – crumble over the feta and top with the coriander leaves, to serve.
  8. Enjoy as is, batching up extra portions to stash in the fridge or freezer for future meals.

Sweet potato chilli nachos

Reheat some chilli until piping hot, then spoon over crunchy tortilla chips and grate over a little cheddar cheese, finishing with some jarred sliced jalapenos and a couple of fresh coriander or baby mint leaves, if you’ve got them.

Sweet potato chilli quesadilla

For two, smash leftover sweet potato and grated melty cheese between two tortillas and toast on both sides in a hot frying pan until golden. Remove, then quickly reheat some chilli until piping hot. Add jalapenos, yoghurt, and fresh coriander.

Sweet potato chilli soup and avocado

Slice some leftover sweet potato. Blitz some chilli in a blender. Reheat both in a pan until piping hot, then serve with cubes of ripe avocado, fresh coriander leaves, yoghurt or soured cream, and toasted tortillas.

Sweet potato chilli salad bowl

Reheat some chilli until piping hot, then serve with rice and crunchy salad like shredded carrot and juicy tomatoes, dressed with lemon and fresh coriander. Finish with yoghurt or soured cream, a drizzle of hot chilli sauce and a tiny bit of feta.

Sweet potato chilli wrap

Reheat some chilli until piping hot, then spoon over a warm tortilla and add shredded little gem lettuce, fresh baby mint leaves and little crumbling of feta. Serve with a lime wedge, for squeezing over.

Sweet potato chilli jacket

Keep it classic – reheat some chilli until piping hot, then spoon over a
crispy jacket potato and serve with a dollop of yoghurt or soured cream, a tiny bit of feta and a few fresh coriander leaves, if you’ve got them.

For more midweek meal ideas, search our archive. More Jamie Oliver recipes can be found here.

ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House, Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, priced £28. Photography: Richard Clatworthy, 2022. Available now.

