24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee’s Bonar Hall By Mariam Okhai, Julia Bryce and Emma Grady October 16 2022, 1.31pm Updated: October 16 2022, 4.57pm 0 comments Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags dundee Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Food & Drink Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird… 2 6 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day Leven's hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this… Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 4 The top 9 drinks you need to try during Dundee Cocktail Week Fife man toasts being named UK’s best champagne retailer Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible… Most Read 1 Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber 2 Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum 3 Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light 2 4 Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court 5 Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime 6 Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy… 7 Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension 8 Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird… 2 9 Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations 10 Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar More from The Courier Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package' Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee 4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'… Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v… 4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory… Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks! James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision Editor's Picks Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy heroes Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird in Dundee Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations 6 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar New exhibition at Dundee V&A looks to the future of ageing Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod Most Commented 1 Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole 2 Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing 3 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 4 Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom 5 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 6 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 7 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 8 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech 10 NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault capital'
Conversation