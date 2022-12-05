12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: £50 voucher and £50 hamper from Angus Grill and Larder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: £50 voucher and £50 hamper from Angus Grill and Larder

Day five of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway sees us team up with Angus Grill and Larder on the A90.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 5 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 13 2022, 10.44am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Angus grill and larder
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Day five of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway sees us team up with Angus Grill and Larder on the A90.

Based near Brechin, the roadside restaurant has been open for nearly a year now, and has become a popular pitstop for those traveling up and down the road.

Not only can you enjoy a tasty breakfast, lunch or dinner, but you can also pick up a variety of delicious products from local food and drink producers.

There’s a map on the wall which shows customers exactly where each of the items is sourced from, and means you can eat well knowing you’re doing your bit for the local community.

Some of the local produce you can purchase. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

What’s the prize?

We’re giving one lucky person the chance to win a £50 voucher to spend in the restaurant and deli, plus we’re also giving them a hamper filled with delicious goodies worth £50, too.

From dishes including burgers to their signature hot dogs, not to mention salads, grilled cheese toasties, club sandwiches, French toast waffles, a full Scottish breakfast and more, there’s plenty to tuck into.

The firepit at Angus Grill and Larger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And, there’s even a children’s menu for those of you who fancy treating your family to an afternoon out. You’ll also find a children’s play area and a dog-friendly park at the venue as well.

If you’re lucky, you may even be able to melt some marshmallows in the firepit outside.

For more information on Angus Grill and Larder visit angusgrillandlarder.co.uk

To enter the Angus Grill and Larder giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to 'next…
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Some of the food at the Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented