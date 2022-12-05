12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: £50 voucher and £50 hamper from Angus Grill and Larder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Day five of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway sees us team up with Angus Grill and Larder on the A90.

Based near Brechin, the roadside restaurant has been open for nearly a year now, and has become a popular pitstop for those traveling up and down the road.

Not only can you enjoy a tasty breakfast, lunch or dinner, but you can also pick up a variety of delicious products from local food and drink producers.

There’s a map on the wall which shows customers exactly where each of the items is sourced from, and means you can eat well knowing you’re doing your bit for the local community.

What’s the prize?

We’re giving one lucky person the chance to win a £50 voucher to spend in the restaurant and deli, plus we’re also giving them a hamper filled with delicious goodies worth £50, too.

From dishes including burgers to their signature hot dogs, not to mention salads, grilled cheese toasties, club sandwiches, French toast waffles, a full Scottish breakfast and more, there’s plenty to tuck into.

And, there’s even a children’s menu for those of you who fancy treating your family to an afternoon out. You’ll also find a children’s play area and a dog-friendly park at the venue as well.

If you’re lucky, you may even be able to melt some marshmallows in the firepit outside.

For more information on Angus Grill and Larder visit angusgrillandlarder.co.uk

To enter the Angus Grill and Larder giveaway:

