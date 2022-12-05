Missing Fife teenager traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager that has been reported missing from Cupar, Fife, has been traced safe and well.

A public appeal was launched after Dean Emslie, from Pitscottie near Cupar, was reported missing by his family on December 2.

Police said the 14-year-old had been seen the following day at noon in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

A force spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our information.

“We are pleased to report that Dean Emslie, missing from Pitscottie in Fife, and who may have been in Peterhead, has been traced safe and well.”