12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Three-course meal for two with a bottle of wine at The View Restaurant in Newport-on-Tay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway is bound to be a hit with those who love decadently good food.

Teaming up with The View Restaurant in Wormit, Newport-On-Tay, those who love dining with a view will relish in the opportunity of getting to dine at this marvelous restaurant.

The venue is run by husband and wife team Steve and Karen Robertson who have created quite the reputation for the restaurant as one of the top in the area.

Focusing on highlighting local, artisan suppliers on their menus, which also change seasonally, the mouth-watering dishes are not to be missed.

And what better way to enjoy a delicious meal than with one of the best views of the River Tay.

While in winter you’ll likely want to enjoy lunch to truly appreciate the spectacular views, by summer, you’ll be able to see for miles, even as the sun begins to set much later in the evening.

You can enjoy your prize anytime next year and with the venue being open Wednesday to Sunday, you’ll even be able to book it for a weekend if you desire.

What’s the prize?

The lucky winner of the day three prize will see themselves and a plus one enjoy a delightful three-course meal with a bottle of wine at the restaurant.

The team of award-winning chefs will cook up a top notch meal while the front of house team will be able to recommend a bottle of wine to accompany.

For more information on The View Restaurant visit www.view-restaurant.co.uk

To enter the The View Restaurant giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

Any date from January, 1, 2023 onwards excluding Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms