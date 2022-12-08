12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Three months membership to Praveen Kumar’s Curry Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re partial to an Indian takeaway or two then this could be the perfect prize for you to try and win.

With thanks to Perthshire chef, Praveen Kumar, day eight of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway sees us give someone the chance to win a three month membership to his Curry Club.

Known for his delicious dishes that he serves up at his restaurant, Tabla, in Perth, Praveen decided to launch his own online frozen curry business to great success. He now sells and sends his curries up and down the country with people in all corners of the UK enjoying Praveen’s cooking.

What’s the prize?

As part of this mouth-wateringly tasty prize which is sure to leave anyone feeling hungry, the lucky winner will be able to eat like a king and will enjoy some real authentic flavours of Praveen’s native India.

Each month for three months in a row a monthly box will be delivered to your door. Each box will contain three starters, four main courses and three sides, plus poppadoms and dip to try out as well inside.

For more information on Praveen Kumar’s Curry Club visit praveenkumar.com

To enter the Curry Club giveaway:

Terms and conditions

Three monthly boxes. The box will have three starters, four main courses and three sides, plus poppadoms and dip. (It is worth more than £120)

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms