12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Lunch/dinner for two with a glass of fizz each at the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West

Everyone loves a trip to Scotland’s capital and you can win just that in today’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.

Partnering with the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West we’re giving one lucky person the chance to win themselves dinner or lunch at the venue.

Why not arrange your visit after New Year so you can spend any Christmas money or gift vouchers you received over the festive break?

Or better still, book a trip to the theatre or even a spa treatment or two at your favourite venues in Edinburgh to make the most of your trip.

What’s the prize?

The lucky individual will win lunch or dinner at the hotel, but you could always add an overnight stay at the gorgeous hotel, which is based just outside of Edinburgh, to make it the ultimate weekend away.

You’ll also be treated to a glass of fizz each in the modern The Avenue restaurant and bar.

There’s also other hotel amenities you’ll benefit from, including complimentary on-site parking.

This meal must be booked and enjoyed before February 1, so make sure to make the most of this January experience.

For more information on the Courtyard by Marriott in Edinburgh West visit www.marriott.co.uk/hotels/travel/edihw-courtyard-edinburgh-west

To enter the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West giveaway:

Terms and conditions

The prize is a lunch or dinner for two with a glass of fizz. Booking is subject to availability and the experience must be pre-booked. There is no cash equivalent and it must be redeemed before February 1, 2023.

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms