WIN: A weekend pass for four people to Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the biggest craft beer festivals in the north-east of Scotland has just announced it will be making its return in summer 2023.

If you’re a fan of the Midsummer Beer Happening which has been taking place in Stonehaven since 2015, then this giveaway is for you.

Launching their 2023 dates today, the three-day festival will take place from Thursday, June 15 to Saturday, June 17.

While the dates have been announced the only tickets available to purchase just now are for the cycling event, Cycle Sportive.

However, we have managed to get our hands on some of the very first tickets available for the Midsummer Beer Happening which we’re going to give away as a belated Christmas present to one of our lucky readers.

We’re giving someone the chance to win a weekend pass for four people to enjoy a full weekend of food, beer and live entertainment. That means you’ll be able to take your family or friends with you – if you’re feeling generous of course.

With around 150 beers available to try out, cider, plus other drinks available, there’s plenty to get stuck into at the event which takes place at Baird Park near the Open Air Swimming Pool.

Festivalgoers will also be able to tuck into street food from various different vendors and enjoy a whole line-up of live entertainment. The information around this is still to be released.

These tickets are the first to be available of the whole lot going online on Friday January 27.

Please note: The prize is the entry tickets to the event. No food or drink is included.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms