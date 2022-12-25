WIN: A weekend pass for four people to Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WIN: A weekend pass for four people to Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven 2023

One of the biggest craft beer festivals in the north-east of Scotland has just announced it will be making its return in summer 2023.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 25 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
One of Scotlands biggest beer festivals, Midsummer Beer Happening has announced its 2023 dates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One of the biggest craft beer festivals in the north-east of Scotland has just announced it will be making its return in summer 2023.

If you’re a fan of the Midsummer Beer Happening which has been taking place in Stonehaven since 2015, then this giveaway is for you.

Launching their 2023 dates today, the three-day festival will take place from Thursday, June 15 to Saturday, June 17.

The Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

While the dates have been announced the only tickets available to purchase just now are for the cycling event, Cycle Sportive.

However, we have managed to get our hands on some of the very first tickets available for the Midsummer Beer Happening which we’re going to give away as a belated Christmas present to one of our lucky readers.

We’re giving someone the chance to win a weekend pass for four people to enjoy a full weekend of food, beer and live entertainment. That means you’ll be able to take your family or friends with you – if you’re feeling generous of course.

You and your friends could be some of the first to bag tickets to the event. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

With around 150 beers available to try out, cider, plus other drinks available, there’s plenty to get stuck into at the event which takes place at Baird Park near the Open Air Swimming Pool.

Festivalgoers will also be able to tuck into street food from various different vendors and enjoy a whole line-up of live entertainment. The information around this is still to be released.

These tickets are the first to be available of the whole lot going online on Friday January 27.

Please note: The prize is the entry tickets to the event. No food or drink is included.

