The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022

By Maria Gran and Julia Bryce
December 30 2022, 5.00pm
Lass O'Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lass O'Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

While many shops and venues closed down in Perth and Perthshire this year, there are also some new restaurants and cafes for locals and visitors to try out.

From fine dining at Murrayshall Country Estate in Scone to sourdough pizza in Perth, there have been several new offerings in Perth and the surrounding areas in 2022.

Here are our four top picks from this year in and around the Fair City.

Lass O’Gowrie – Errol

From pandemic struggles to eviction, there isn’t any challenge that owners Ali and Bob (Robert) Abercrombie haven’t faced with Lass O’Gowrie.

Based at Errol’s Old Victoria Hall, which had been unused for eight years, the couple spent a year and a half renovating the space to allow them to continue serving customers from their former venture Alibob Café.

If you are looking to try something interesting, Lass O’Gowrie serve a trio mezze of soups where customers can enjoy three different soups of the day for their lunch.

Address: The Victoria Hall, High Street, Errol PH2 7QP

lass o'gowrie
Ali and Bob outside The Lass O’Gowrie

Manifesto Coffee – Perth

Perth’s first roastery cafe opened on the city’s Princes Street at the start of the year.

Alex MacIntyre and Lukasz Lewaszkiewicz launched their coffee-roasting business during lockdown at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

As well as having a unique cafe, their packaging is also out of the ordinary. Manifesto Coffee comes in recyclable aluminum drinks cans filled with coffee beans.

Address: 46 Princes Street, Perth, PH2 8LJ

Lukasz and Alex from Manifesto Coffee in Perth are one of the roasters taking part.

Eólas at Murrayshall Country Estate – Scone

After a rebrand of their dining experience, Murrayshall Country Estate and Golf Club opened its doors to Eólas.

The change to the venue was the result of a refurbishment and rebranding of the entire estate, and raising the level of service with a more experienced team.

With the larder of Perthshire at their fingertips, the kitchen team serves up a range of fine dining courses which can be paired with wines.

Address: Murrayshall Road, Scone, PH2 7PH

One of the dishes on offer at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Supplied

Queen’s Pizza – Perth

Lawrence Yee, who is half Chinese and half Arabic, moved from Hong Kong to Perth this year following the challenging economic environment of the region.

He quickly opened a pizza joint specialising in Asian-inspired dishes, taking inspiration from his heritage.

Serving up sourdough pizza, customers can also try burgers, sushi, fried chicken, fries and more at the premises.

Address: 15 York Place, Perth, PH2 8EP

queen's pizza
Butter chicken pizza. Image: Steve MacDougall.

What’s to come…

  • The Wee Choo-Choo Thai Restaurant, Pitlochry

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
To go with story by Mariam Okhai. FIKA Dundee reopening Picture shows; Albany Keith. Dundee. Mariam Okhai/DCT Media Date; 22/08/2022
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA
Julia's scallops starter at Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to 'next…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022
Andrew McDonald inside Andreou's in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022
A photo of Indian dishes at Tayview Hotel in Dundee
A true taste of India and more: discover Tayview Hotel in Dundee
Chef Xen Larg of For Food Sake in The Cafe at Number 16 in Aberdour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
For Food Sake: How one Fife chef went from redundancy to owning his own…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented