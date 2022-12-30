The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While many shops and venues closed down in Perth and Perthshire this year, there are also some new restaurants and cafes for locals and visitors to try out.

From fine dining at Murrayshall Country Estate in Scone to sourdough pizza in Perth, there have been several new offerings in Perth and the surrounding areas in 2022.

Here are our four top picks from this year in and around the Fair City.

Lass O’Gowrie – Errol

From pandemic struggles to eviction, there isn’t any challenge that owners Ali and Bob (Robert) Abercrombie haven’t faced with Lass O’Gowrie.

Based at Errol’s Old Victoria Hall, which had been unused for eight years, the couple spent a year and a half renovating the space to allow them to continue serving customers from their former venture Alibob Café.

If you are looking to try something interesting, Lass O’Gowrie serve a trio mezze of soups where customers can enjoy three different soups of the day for their lunch.

Address: The Victoria Hall, High Street, Errol PH2 7QP

Manifesto Coffee – Perth

Perth’s first roastery cafe opened on the city’s Princes Street at the start of the year.

Alex MacIntyre and Lukasz Lewaszkiewicz launched their coffee-roasting business during lockdown at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

As well as having a unique cafe, their packaging is also out of the ordinary. Manifesto Coffee comes in recyclable aluminum drinks cans filled with coffee beans.

Address: 46 Princes Street, Perth, PH2 8LJ

Eólas at Murrayshall Country Estate – Scone

After a rebrand of their dining experience, Murrayshall Country Estate and Golf Club opened its doors to Eólas.

The change to the venue was the result of a refurbishment and rebranding of the entire estate, and raising the level of service with a more experienced team.

With the larder of Perthshire at their fingertips, the kitchen team serves up a range of fine dining courses which can be paired with wines.

Address: Murrayshall Road, Scone, PH2 7PH

Queen’s Pizza – Perth

Lawrence Yee, who is half Chinese and half Arabic, moved from Hong Kong to Perth this year following the challenging economic environment of the region.

He quickly opened a pizza joint specialising in Asian-inspired dishes, taking inspiration from his heritage.

Serving up sourdough pizza, customers can also try burgers, sushi, fried chicken, fries and more at the premises.

Address: 15 York Place, Perth, PH2 8EP

What’s to come…

