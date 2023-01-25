Meet the private chef from Perthshire who has cooked for the late Queen and top golfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the private chef from Perthshire who has cooked for the late Queen and top golfers

By Maria Gran
January 25 2023, 5.00pm
Serena McIvor of The Home Menu in her kitchen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Serena McIvor of The Home Menu in her kitchen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Instead of working in a restaurant every day, Perthshire chef Serena McIvor travels around Scotland to cook for tourists, golfers and everyone in between.

The diary quickly fills up for the private chef from Auchterarder, especially since coming out of lockdown.

Serena started offering a dine-at-home service through her business The Home Menu after Covid hit, but last year saw her return to private dining again.

Having jumped in and out of the kitchen her entire life, she’s now come to terms with her career.

Local and seasonal produce usually makes its way to Serena’s plate. Image: Camerashy Photography

“My earliest memories as a child were cooking, and when I left school I just fell into it,” Serena says.

“I did five years in the wine trade before going back into cooking. It went from there and every now and again I’ve tried to swerve away from it, but it keeps coming back to haunt me.

“It wasn’t what I thought I was going do when I left school, but it’s working out.”

Cooked for the Queen

There aren’t many private chefs in Scotland, meaning there’s never a shortage of work for Serena.

Most of her work includes going away for up to three weeks at a time, hosted by the family or group of people she’s cooking for.

Her clients include American tourists, French families and British staycationers. She’s even cooked for the most famous family in Britain.

The Perthshire private chef takes care of everything, from shopping to chopping. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“When I lived in Aberdeenshire, near Ballater, I cooked for the late Queen and the late Prince Philip,” she reveals.

“Yes I have cooked for royalty, but it’s mostly golfers, business people and very high-end clients.

“Last year, I cooked at The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open, for the owner who flies in with the top-level golfers like Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler.

“I get to meet some very interesting people and fortunately I love golf, so it fits me quite well.”

For each job the chef prepares a menu, buys the ingredients, packs some of her kitchen equipment – just in case – and takes care of cooking and dishes throughout the stay.

Serena is a champion of local produce. Image: Camerashy Photography

Doing such a substantial job doesn’t come cheap. As it slightly depends on numbers, Serena won’t reveal how much she charges.

“It’s not a cheap option,” she confirms.

“But if you’re cooking for 10 to 12 people for seven nights, if they went out to a good dinner every night, plus I cook breakfast, lunch and dinner, it works out financially.”

Perthshire private chef with local ingredients

With her job taking her to lodges and castles all over Scotland, the chef gets to showcase the best of local ingredients.

Serena’s menus are shaped by the seasons, focusing on what meat, fish and vegetables are available. She also grows her own vegetables at home.

She says: “I’m pro sustainability, so I source as much produce as possible locally and use local suppliers like Allan’s butchers and Willie Little Fish among others.

“These clients are coming into the country, they’re spending money, so it needs to go into the local economy if at all possible.

Serena has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have fabulous fish, shellfish, meat and vegetables. We’re incredibly lucky and if the produce is fabulous, you don’t need to fuss over the ingredients on the plate. It should shout for itself.”

While her job means she can be away from home for weeks at a time, she enjoys the work-life balance she achieves.

Instead of doing a dinner party every night, she can be fully booked for two weeks and take one week off. With three children spread out across America, college in Glasgow and boarding school in Edinburgh she can fit time off around their holidays.

This year, she will be going back to The Renaissance Club and other bookings are also pouring in. On top of her private chef work, she is also the secretary to the Master Chefs of Great Britain.

One of the dishes Serena served up with her dine-at-home service during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: The Home Menu

After a “phenomenal” year for her business, she hopes 2023 will continue along the same lines.

She says: “Work keeps coming in and long may it do so. There’s a shortage of us private chefs and we’re getting very busy.

“It’s been an interesting business journey and one I’m very happily jogging along on at the moment.”

