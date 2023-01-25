RAB DOUGLAS: Being on the bench when Celtic lost in Inverness was one thing – but Darvel beating Aberdeen is the biggest Scottish Cup shock ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: Being on the bench when Celtic lost in Inverness was one thing – but Darvel beating Aberdeen is the biggest Scottish Cup shock ever

By Rab Douglas
January 25 2023, 5.00pm
Inverness Caley Thistle knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup in 2003. Image: SNS.
Inverness Caley Thistle knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup in 2003. Image: SNS.

I’m not going to claim that I thought Darvel would knock Aberdeen out of the Scottish Cup.

But I did know that they would give the Dons a good game.

Arbroath beat them 3-0 at our place last season and the football they played that day was impressive.

It certainly wasn’t route one.

It’s one thing beating the third or fourth biggest club in the country, it’s quite another to do it playing the way Darvel did.

Nights like that make you think back to your own playing career.

There isn’t a cup shock that sticks out in my mind – either being part of a giant-killing or on the wrong end.

The biggest upset when I was at Celtic was in Inverness in 2003.

It was the season we got to the Uefa Cup final and I was on the bench for a Scottish Cup tie up there when Martin O’Neill made a few changes.

We lost 1-0.

The manager was going crazy in the dressing room afterwards as you would imagine and it was absolute silence amongst the boys.

Obviously, the ‘super Caley go ballistic’ match of a couple of years before that was a far bigger story.

That night will live with every Celtic player who was part of it, as well as John Barnes, of course.

And it will be the same for Jim Goodwin and the Aberdeen boys who played at Darvel.

If you were a local lad it would be horrendous but even for players who are only passing through, this will be something they’ll forever be remember for.

Darvel celebrate their astonishing triumph. Pic: SNS

Certainly among the Aberdeen fan base.

Given the number of leagues between the two sides, this has to go down as the biggest Scottish Cup shock ever.

And it shines a light on the quality of players and teams there are beneath the SPFL.

Scottish football used to be a closed shop at professional level.

Not anymore.

And this result – and the fact that Darvel aren’t even as high as the Lowland League – should boost the argument to increase promotion and relegation at the bottom end of the pyramid.

I think we can safely say Craig Gordon will be making a comeback.

It was incredible to see the video of him doing exercises in the gym just a month after breaking his leg.

You can’t manufacture that sort of determination.

Whatever date for playing again we thought he’d have in his mind, you can shave quite a few weeks off it!

It was interesting to see that St Johnstone have recalled Ross Sinclair from his loan at Montrose.

I’ve not seen Ross play yet but I know how highly thought of he was at Links Park.

You just need to look at the number of clean sheets he’s got.

I met Ross at a coaching session and he’s certainly got the stature needed to be a top goalkeeper.

Ross Sinclair is a former Scotland under-21 international. Image: SNS.

The fact that he’s played for Scotland under-21s and is now being recalled by Callum Davidson to compete for a start at McDiarmid Park tells you about his potential.

On the face of it, I’d normally say playing regularly is the best thing for a young goalie.

But Callum may have plans to give him game-time with Saints.

Ross has certainly put down solid foundations.

[[title]]

[[text]]
