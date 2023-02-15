Midweek meal: This prawn and chorizo stir fry recipe is a tasty take on Chinese cooking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking to add a taste of the Orient to your table and pep up your midweek meal offering?

Look no further than this recipe from cooking oil maker U:ME. A tasty take on a Chinese stir fry, they have added chorizo into the mix to give it a different dimension.

The recipe also uses wholewheat noodles, which add a bit of fibre to the mix.

The noodles work perfectly with the coconut oil blend recommended for the U:ME recipe.

Prawn and chorizo stir fry

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

35g wholewheat noodles

1 tsp U:ME Coconut Oil Blend or a few sprays of U:Me Coconut Oil Blend

50g sliced chorizo

100g raw prawns

½ red onion, peeled and sliced

½ green pepper, deseeded and sliced

1 medium courgette, sliced

1 red chilli, finely chopped

3 spring onions, sliced

1 tbsp chilli sauce

Salt and pepper

Method

Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the noodles and cook according to the instructions. Pre-heat a wok or large frying pan over a medium heat. Heat the 1 tsp U:ME Coconut Oil Blend or a few sprays of U:Me Coconut Oil Blend then add the chorizo and fry gently for 3-4 minutes until crisp. Remove the chorizo and drain. Increase the heat, add the prawns and stir-fry for a couple of minutes until they turn pink. Remove the prawns and set aside. Add the onion, pepper, courgette and chilli and fry for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables start to soften. Add the spring onions, stir-fry for a minute then add the cooked noodles and chilli sauce. Return the chorizo and prawns to the pan, toss to coat then season to taste and serve.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our extensive archives here. U:ME also has a lot of recipe ideas on its website that use the company’s many different cooking oil blends.