Midweek meal: This prawn and chorizo stir fry recipe is a tasty take on Chinese cooking

By Brian Stormont
February 15 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 16 2023, 12.46pm
This prawn and chorizo stir fry will have you salivating. Image: U:ME
Looking to add a taste of the Orient to your table and pep up your midweek meal offering?

Look no further than this recipe from cooking oil maker U:ME. A tasty take on a Chinese stir fry, they have added chorizo into the mix to give it a different dimension.

The recipe also uses wholewheat noodles, which add a bit of fibre to the mix.

The noodles work perfectly with the coconut oil blend recommended for the U:ME recipe.

Prawn and chorizo stir fry

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

  • 35g wholewheat noodles
  • 1 tsp U:ME Coconut Oil Blend or a few sprays of U:Me Coconut Oil Blend
  • 50g sliced chorizo
  • 100g raw prawns
  • ½ red onion, peeled and sliced
  • ½ green pepper, deseeded and sliced
  • 1 medium courgette, sliced
  • 1 red chilli, finely chopped
  • 3 spring onions, sliced
  • 1 tbsp chilli sauce
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the noodles and cook according to the instructions.
  2. Pre-heat a wok or large frying pan over a medium heat.
  3. Heat the 1 tsp U:ME Coconut Oil Blend or a few sprays of U:Me Coconut Oil Blend then add the chorizo and fry gently for 3-4 minutes until crisp.
  4. Remove the chorizo and drain.
  5. Increase the heat, add the prawns and stir-fry for a couple of minutes until they turn pink.
  6. Remove the prawns and set aside.
  7. Add the onion, pepper, courgette and chilli and fry for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables start to soften.
  8. Add the spring onions, stir-fry for a minute then add the cooked noodles and chilli sauce.
  9. Return the chorizo and prawns to the pan, toss to coat then season to taste and serve.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our extensive archives here. U:ME also has a lot of recipe ideas on its website that use the company’s many different cooking oil blends.

