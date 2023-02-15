Midweek meal: This prawn and chorizo stir fry recipe is a tasty take on Chinese cooking

Looking to add a taste of the Orient to your table and pep up your midweek meal offering?
Look no further than this recipe from cooking oil maker U:ME. A tasty take on a Chinese stir fry, they have added chorizo into the mix to give it a different dimension.
The recipe also uses wholewheat noodles, which add a bit of fibre to the mix.
The noodles work perfectly with the coconut oil blend recommended for the U:ME recipe.
Prawn and chorizo stir fry
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 35g wholewheat noodles
- 1 tsp U:ME Coconut Oil Blend or a few sprays of U:Me Coconut Oil Blend
- 50g sliced chorizo
- 100g raw prawns
- ½ red onion, peeled and sliced
- ½ green pepper, deseeded and sliced
- 1 medium courgette, sliced
- 1 red chilli, finely chopped
- 3 spring onions, sliced
- 1 tbsp chilli sauce
- Salt and pepper
Method
- Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the noodles and cook according to the instructions.
- Pre-heat a wok or large frying pan over a medium heat.
- Heat the 1 tsp U:ME Coconut Oil Blend or a few sprays of U:Me Coconut Oil Blend then add the chorizo and fry gently for 3-4 minutes until crisp.
- Remove the chorizo and drain.
- Increase the heat, add the prawns and stir-fry for a couple of minutes until they turn pink.
- Remove the prawns and set aside.
- Add the onion, pepper, courgette and chilli and fry for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables start to soften.
- Add the spring onions, stir-fry for a minute then add the cooked noodles and chilli sauce.
- Return the chorizo and prawns to the pan, toss to coat then season to taste and serve.
