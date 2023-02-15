RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right place for him now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right place for him now

By Rab Douglas
February 15 2023, 5.00pm
James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake. Image: SNS.

James McPake should be very proud of the job he’s done at Dunfermline so far.

Top of the table in League one and in a great position to take the Pars straight back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

It really shouldn’t come as a surprise that he has been one of the names mentioned to replace Steven Hammell as Motherwell manager.

In football, people can be too quick to bring up the things that have gone wrong.

As a head coach that inevitably means being sacked.

But remember James took Dundee into the Premiership and they weren’t bottom of the league when he lost his job at Dens.

You never think of a club like Dundee as a place you serve an ‘apprenticeship’ but in terms of his career development, he’ll have learned so many important lessons that are now standing him in good stead.

I didn’t think it was the right decision to sack James.

I’m not saying they would have stayed up under him but I do think he would have had a better chance than Mark McGhee.

Maybe getting away from a club he knew inside out has been good for him.

And coming back from 3-0 down to win 4-3, as Dunfermline did against Airdrie last weekend, speaks volumes about the team spirit James has got at East End Park.

If things continue as they are, they’ll be back in Championship.

That’s a club with a rich history and they’ll have a realistic chance of continuing their momentum.

Even if James was offered the chance to go to Motherwell, it feels to me as if he’s in the right place and shouldn’t be thinking about moving on anytime soon.

Dundee United have made Saturday’s game against St Johnstone their ‘Legends Day’.

I’ve heard it said that the weight of history at a club like United – or Dundee for that matter – can be a burden rather than a benefit.

That’s certainly not how I look at it.

Anytime I got the chance to speak to the likes of Pat Liney or Bobby Cox, it was a privilege.

There was certainly never a feeling of pressure to live up to their legacy.

Nobody ever expects any United or Dundee teams to get close to the great ones of decades ago.

But knowing you’re part of a club with that sort of a heritage should be an inspiration.

Talking of Dundee United legends, that’s certainly a term that applies to Billy Thomson.

It was heart-breaking to hear that my old coach at Dundee had passed away.

I’ve got so much to thank him for.

He was probably the most important coach in my career – helping me make the step up from a part-time player to a full-time one.

In fact, it was Billy who told Cowboy McCormack to sign me from Livingston.

I didn’t even know he was at the game to watch me.

There are plenty of others who have spoken about how good he was on the training ground.

The current Scotland manager knows that.

But, most importantly, he was an even better man than he was a coach.

I never heard anyone who had a bad word to say about him and he’ll be greatly missed by so many people.

