Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards – but what did we make of it?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

5 in 1 Takeaway in Montrose has been serving its community for more than 30 years and has now earned national acclaim as a nominee for Scottish kebab house of the year.

The multifaceted takeaway was established in 1992 by Dev Singh and has grown to become one of Angus’ premier fast food outlets.

What sets it apart from its competition is their attention to detail across such a wide sphere of produce.

The ‘Fivey‘ as it is affectionately known, includes within the eponymous ‘five’ – kebabs, pizza, burgers, curries and European food – under one roof.

Having previously been awarded the illustrious title of Takeaway of the Year at the 2018 and 2019 Scottish Curry Awards 5 in 1 is no stranger to recognition.

The Fivey appears a typical takeaway from the outside. However upon stepping across the threshold visitors are immediately hit with a multitude of aromas, readymade to whet the palate.

I entered 10 minutes after it opened and they were already hard at work. Orders were flooding in and the six members of staff I could see were all buzzing away at their own stations.

The walls are littered high and low with a plethora of delicious sounding dishes.

But to get a true sense of why The Fivey stands out amongst its competitors I opted to try the stalwarts – pakora and the doner kebab.

Verdict: Mixed pakora platter

The staple of of any takeaway is the mixed pakora (£5.25), the ideal appetiser that combines meat or vegetables with unique spices and a signature coating.

The portion was jam-packed with pakora – three chicken, three vegetable and three mushroom.

Firstly I tried the chicken. The taste was good, a delicate blend of spices covered the moist meat. Paired with the sweet and tangy sauce it provided an excellent first insight into 5 in 1’s menu.

The vegetable pakora was slightly disappointing. It had little flavour and the consistency was rather doughy. Upon further inspection inside it was difficult to find any vegetables other than peas within its casing.

Lastly I sampled the mushroom pakora. It was soft and packed with flavour. The moist button mushroom within softened the batter just enough to make it a pleasant mouthful.

I would absolutely have the chicken and mushroom pakoras again. However I would not be in a rush to retry the vegetable option.

Presentation: 3/5

Taste:

Chicken: 4/5

Vegetable: 1/5

Mushroom: 3.5/5

Verdict: Doner kebab

It is no surprise to see why The Fivey has been nominated for Kebab House of the Year after sampling their doner kebab (£5.50).

After ordering a small portion, I watched the attendee stuff layer-upon-layer of fresh doner meat inside a steaming pitta. It certainly was a bargain even before taking the first bite and I was unable to finish my order despite my desire to do so.

The doner meat itself was thick cut. It provided depth of flavour with every mouthful and paired with the sauce surprised me as to how good it was. The sauce was smokey and spicy. And added that little kick every time I layered the strips into my mouth.

A healthy portion of salad within complimented the serving justly. Giving just enough refreshment to replenish my taste buds for the next shovelling.

Certainly not the first kebab I have tasted but it was undeniably one of the best.

This is a must try for anyone heading through to Montrose for a bite to eat.

Presentation: 3.5/5

Taste: 4.5/5

Information

Address: 10 Hume Street, Montrose DD10 8JD

T: 01674 677982

W: www.thefivey.co.uk